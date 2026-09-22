The Outsiders Sets New Broadway Cast Members

The Outsiders on Broadway announced casting updates for the Tony-winning musical, which continues its run at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Original Broadway cast member Daryl Tofa plays his final performance as Two-Bit on October 11, with current company member Derek Jordan Taylor taking over the role on October 13. Joah Ditto also joins the cast as a full-time swing on October 13.

Original cast member Victor Carrillo Tracey plays his final performance as Paul on October 11, with Jackson Reagin, who currently plays the role on tour, making his Broadway debut as Paul on October 23. As recently announced, Tracey is set to join the Broadway ensemble of Evita.

Current cast member SeQuoiia, who plays Dallas Winston, will take a leave of absence from the production to appear in the previously announced New York City Center gala presentation of In the Heights. Tofa will return to the production to play Dallas from October 24 through November 15, marking his final performance with The Outsiders.

The Outsiders is based on the coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film. The story centers on Tulsan adolescent Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their chosen family of Greasers as they battle their affluent rivals, the Socs, and fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

With Tony-winning direction by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders has a book co-written by Adam Rapp and Tony winner Justin Levine, and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The musical opened on Broadway April 11, 2024 and won four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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