Nikki M. James and Rory O’Malley Return to Broadway’s The Book of Mormon Tonight

Nikki M. James and Rory O’Malley, original Broadway cast members of The Book of Mormon, return to the Broadway production on October 27. They will perform at Broadway’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre for a limited engagement through January 17, 2027. James steps back into her Tony-winning role of Nabulungi and O’Malley returns to his Tony nominated role of Elder McKinley.

James’ additional Broadway credits include Suffs, Les Misérables, All Shook Up and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. While performing in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway this summer, James participated in Magical Mormon Mystery Week at The Book of Mormon, where she performed selected scenes and songs from the show. Her television credits include Daredevil: Born Again, Severance, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, BrainDead and 30 Rock.

O’Malley made his Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and has since appeared in Hamilton both on Broadway and on tour. This summer, O’Malley participated in the Magical Mormon Mystery Week at The Book of Mormon, where he performed selected scenes and songs from the show. His screen credits include Dreamgirls, Modern Family, High Potential, Grace and Frankie, Frasier, NCIS and Central Park.

The Book of Mormon cast is led by Kevin Clay as Elder Price and Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham, with Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi and Derrick Williams as the General.

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. The production's book, music and lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, with choreography by Casey Nicholaw and direction by Nicholaw and Parker.

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