Cobra Kai Star Xolo Maridueña to Make Broadway Debut in Buena Vista Social Club

Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will make his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club as Juan De Marcos. He begins performances on November 17 at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for a limited engagement through January 3, 2027.

“I’m honored to be making my Broadway debut with the incredibly talented team at Buena Vista Social Club,” said Maridueña in a statement. “Broadway has always been a dream, but getting to make that dream come true while being part of such an important and beautiful story feels like hitting the lottery twice. Come ready to laugh, cry and shake your booty!”

Maridueña is best known for his leading role as Miguel Diaz in Netflix’s Cobra Kai. His additional screen credits include Parenthood, Blue Beetle and Practical Magic 2. He was recently announced to be joining Netflix's One Piece alongside Cole Escola.

Buena Vista Social Club currently stars Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon as Omara, with Suits star Gina Torres playing the role from October 13–November 29. The cast also features Rick Negron as Compay, Mel Semé as Ibrahim, Jainardo Batista Sterling as Rubén, Isa Antonetti as Young Omara, Da’Von T. Moody as Young Compay, Wesley Wray as Young Ibrahim, Jesús Pupo as Young Rubén, Renesito Avich as Eliades, Ashley De La Rosa as Young Haydee, Chris Myers as Juan de Marcos and José "Candelita" Iglesias as the Narrator. As previously announced, Yankees legend Bernie Williams will join the Buena Vista Social Club band on October 22.

Directed by Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Marco Ramirez and choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the musical brings the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. An Afro-Cuban band is joined by a cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music.

Get tickets to Buena Vista Social Club!