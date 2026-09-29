Denée Benton, Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and More Celebrate School Girls Opening Night on Broadway

The cast of Broadway's "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
On September 28, Jocelyn Bioh’s queen bee comedy School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway, directed by Whitney White. The cast, which features Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Heather Alicia-Simms, Tony winner Patina Miller, Erin Morton, Nia Otchere-Sarfo and Jordan Rice, took to the red carpet dressed to the nines. Star Jones, Danielle Brooks, Tony winner Kara Young, Jelani Alladin, Amber Iman, Gayle King and Tony winner Donna Murphy were among the special guests in attendance. Scroll down for some pageant perfect shots of the stars and check out the full gallery below!
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