Denée Benton, Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and More Celebrate School Girls Opening Night on Broadway

The cast of Broadway's "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

On September 28, Jocelyn Bioh’s queen bee comedy School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway, directed by Whitney White. The cast, which features Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Heather Alicia-Simms, Tony winner Patina Miller, Erin Morton, Nia Otchere-Sarfo and Jordan Rice, took to the red carpet dressed to the nines. Star Jones, Danielle Brooks, Tony winner Kara Young, Jelani Alladin, Amber Iman, Gayle King and Tony winner Donna Murphy were among the special guests in attendance. Scroll down for some pageant perfect shots of the stars and check out the full gallery below!

For opening night of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, journalist Star Jones strikes a pose on the red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Two-time Tony winner Kara Young pays a visit to Manhattan Theatre Club as School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play opens on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tony-nominated talent Danielle Brooks, who co-founded Black Women on Broadway with Amber Iman and Jocelyn Bioh, stuns on opening night of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Amber Iman, Hadestown’s reigning queen of the underworld, supports her Black Women on Broadway co-founder Jocelyn Bioh on opening night of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy looks elegant on opening night of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)



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