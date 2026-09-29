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Denée Benton, Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and More Celebrate School Girls Opening Night on Broadway

Jocelyn Bioh’s comedy officially opened September 28—see the stars and special guests on the red carpet

Photo Op
by Jonah de Forest and Sophia Rubino • Sep 29, 2026
The cast of Broadway's "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play officially opened on Broadway on September 28, directed by Whitney White
  • Denée Benton, Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and the cast celebrated opening night on the red carpet
  • Danielle Brooks, Kara Young, Gayle King, Donna Murphy and more were among the special guests in attendance

On September 28, Jocelyn Bioh’s queen bee comedy School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway, directed by Whitney White. The cast, which features Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Heather Alicia-Simms, Tony winner Patina Miller, Erin Morton, Nia Otchere-Sarfo and Jordan Rice, took to the red carpet dressed to the nines. Star Jones, Danielle Brooks, Tony winner Kara YoungJelani Alladin, Amber Iman, Gayle King and Tony winner Donna Murphy were among the special guests in attendance. Scroll down for some pageant perfect shots of the stars and check out the full gallery below!

For opening night of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, journalist Star Jones strikes a pose on the red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Two-time Tony winner Kara Young pays a visit to Manhattan Theatre Club as School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play opens on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Tony-nominated talent Danielle Brooks, who co-founded Black Women on Broadway with Amber Iman and Jocelyn Bioh, stuns on opening night of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Amber Iman, Hadestown’s reigning queen of the underworld, supports her Black Women on Broadway co-founder Jocelyn Bioh on opening night of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy looks elegant on opening night of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here


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School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

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Star Files

LaChanze

Brittany Adebumola

Jelani Alladin

Lucia Aremu

Denée Benton

Danielle Brooks

Leana Rae Concepcion

Jordan E. Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Kayla Davion

Brandon J. Dirden

K. Todd Freeman

J. Harrison Ghee

Paige Gilbert

Amber Iman

Aisha Jackson

Adriane Lenox

Kristolyn Lloyd

Lakisha May

Kevin McHale

Patina Miller

Erin Morton

Nia Otchere-Sarfo

Wendell Pierce

Jordan Rice

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Heather Alicia Simms

Lillias White

Kara Young

David Zayas
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