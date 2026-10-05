Masquerade Extends Off-Broadway Run Through May 2027

Off-Broadway's "Angel of Music" is set to sing through the spring. Masquerade, an immersive reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, is extending through May 30, 2027 at 218 West 57th Street. This marks Masquerade’s seventh extension, having previously announced extended through January 31, 2027.

Masquerade features Mark Banik as Firman, Travis Keith Battle as Raoul, Nick Cartell as Phantom, Joe Caskey as Raoul, Austin Colby as Phantom, Matthew Curiano as Andre, Quentin Earl Darrington as Phantom, Derrick Davis as Phantom, Nicholas Edwards as Phantom, Haile Ferrier as Christine, Satomi Hofmann as Carlotta and Madame Giry, Dan Hoy as Raoul, Kody Jauron as Young Phantom, Tia Karaplis as Madame Giry and Carlotta, Jacob Lacopo as Buquet, Claire Leyden as Christine, Noah Lytle as Young Phantom, Francesca Mehrotra as Christine, Georgia Mendes as Meg, Addie Morales as Christine, Betsy Morgan as Carlotta and Madame Giry, Riley Noland as Christine, Liz Pearce as Madame Giry, Kyle Scatliffe as Phantom, Phumzile Sojola as Piangi, Cooper Stanton as Buquet, Jeremy Stolle as Firmin, Sean Seamus Thompson as Piangi, Ryan Vona as Phantom, Kaley Ann Voorhees as Christine, Nik Walker as Phantom and Kevin Zambrano as Young Phantom.

Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus and choreographed by two-time Olivier winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Masquerade offers audiences a 360 experience of the iconic musical, with music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber.

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