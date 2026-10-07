The Broadway Show: Rachel Bloom on The Imaginary Invalid, School Girls’ Opening Night and More

This week on The Broadway Show, we sit down with The Imaginary Invalid’s Rachel Bloom about making her Broadway debut, catch up with the stars of Broadway’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play on their electric opening night, catch a rehearsal of the new musical Wanted, meet the national tour cast of Operation Mincemeat as they get ready to hit the road and more. Here's a look at the episode:

Class is in session for Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. See stars Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Patina Miller and more talk about the “gut-wrenching comedy” as they walk the red carpet on their opening night.

Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame, sits down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal to talk about Broadway debut in The Imaginary Invalid, the reality of the entertainment industry and more.

Giddyup! Get a sneak peek at the incoming Broadway musical Wanted, which follows two outlaw sisters in the Wild West, starring Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, Ledisi and more. You’re not ready for these out-of-this-world voices!

Operation Mincemeat is bringing its enjoyably wacky and improbably true spy thriller musical across the country. Meet the cast of the national tour before it comes to a city near you.

Enjoy an exclusive performance of Broadway's Aladdin star Sonya Balsara singing “These Palace Walls” in the Broadway.com studio.

The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook catches up with the house management team at Just In Time's Circle in the Square Theatre to learn how they make magic happen in the intimate space.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 7 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.