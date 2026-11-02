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Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show Extends Through the Spring

The musical revival will now run through May 30, 2027 at Studio 54

News
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 2, 2026
Jake Shears in "The Rocky Horror Show"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • The Rocky Horror Show extends its Broadway run at Studio 54 through May 30, 2027
  • Jake Shears, Lorna Courtney, Amber Gray, Kevin McHale and more star in the revival
  • Margaret Cho joins the cast as Narrator beginning November 3

Rock on! Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Sam Pinkleton, will continue to haunt Studio 54 until May 30, 2027. This is the cult classic musical’s fourth Broadway extension, which was previously announced to play through February 28, 2027.

The Rocky Horror Show follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, whose night takes a bizarre turn when their car breaks down outside a mysterious mansion. Inside waits Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric crew—Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie and Rocky—for a night they’ll never forget.

The Rocky Horror Show stars Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as Janet Weiss, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Kevin McHale as Brad Majors, Jimin Moon as Rocky, George Salazar as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta and Valentina as Columbia with Margaret Cho beginning performances as Narrator on November 3.

Get tickets to The Rocky Horror Show!

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