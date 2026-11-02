Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show Extends Through the Spring

Rock on! Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Sam Pinkleton, will continue to haunt Studio 54 until May 30, 2027. This is the cult classic musical’s fourth Broadway extension, which was previously announced to play through February 28, 2027.

The Rocky Horror Show follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, whose night takes a bizarre turn when their car breaks down outside a mysterious mansion. Inside waits Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric crew—Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie and Rocky—for a night they’ll never forget.

The Rocky Horror Show stars Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as Janet Weiss, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Kevin McHale as Brad Majors, Jimin Moon as Rocky, George Salazar as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta and Valentina as Columbia with Margaret Cho beginning performances as Narrator on November 3.

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