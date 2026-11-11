How Much Ado About Nothing Went From Shakespearean Comedy to Broadway Dance Party

Tom Hiddleston as Benedick in London’s “Much Ado About Nothing” (Photo: Marc Brenner)

To this day, nobody can write grab-your-Kleenex-for-dear-life tragedy quite like William Shakespeare. But the Bard was no slouch at romantic comedy, either. Now one of his most delightful works, Much Ado About Nothing—a tale of merriment, mischief and mayhem—is gracing Broadway for the first time since 1984. Tony nominee Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell (making her Broadway debut) star as Benedick and Beatrice, the sharp-tongued sparring partners and lovers who insist to friends Hero (Mara Huf), Claudio (James Phoon) and Don John (Tim Steed) that they’re better off without each other. But fear not! All’s well that ends well.

Not surprisingly, the play has enjoyed a rich performance history since Shakespeare wrote it circa the 1590s. And though the enemies-to-lovers premise remains timeless, many stage and screen productions have interpreted it in a variety of ways. Indeed, director and producer Jamie Lloyd’s spirited adaptation—which runs through January 10, 2027—arrives at the Winter Garden Theatre from a sold-out run in London, where it drew raves for being reimagined as an Ibiza-like dance extravaganza. Here’s everything to know about Nothing.

Where There’s a Quill, There’s a Way

Shakespeare wrote Much Ado About Nothing in the middle of his career. Or, to be more specific, shortly after Romeo and Juliet and before As You Like It and Henry V. It was inspired by pre-existing material—the epic poems Orlando Furioso and La Prima Parte de la Novelle—and set in Messina, a city on the island of Sicily. Though the play was first performed in Shakespeare’s company in either late 1598 or early 1599, the first surviving written record of a specific performance is from the winter of 1612–1613, when it was staged during the wedding festivities of Princess Elizabeth and Frederick V of the Palatinate. The show remained popular until 1642, when the Puritans in the Long Parliament closed all London theaters. (They reopened in 1660.)

John Gielgud and Margaret Leighton in the 1959 Broadway run of “Much Ado About Nothing” (Photo: c/o NYPL)

New York Stories

On March 19, 1787—a few months before local delegate Alexander Hamilton wrote and published the first essays of The Federalist Papers, FYI—Much Ado About Nothing opened in New York City for the first time. (The venue: The John Street Theatre located in downtown Manhattan.) Staged by the Old American Company troupe, the production was advertised at the time as “never performed in America.” The play was revived 10 more times throughout the city before its first notable Broadway run in 1959. British thespian and future Oscar winner John Gielgud (who began playing Benedick in 1931) and Margaret Leighton top-lined the production.

Gazing at the Stars

Given that the lead characters mix sparkling, rapid-fire banter with deep pangs of emotion, Much Ado About Nothing has been an appealing draw for top-tier stage actors through the decades. In 1965, real-life spouses Maggie Smith and Robert Stephens shined at the National Theatre in London. In 1982, Derek Jacobi and Sinead Cusack played the leads for the Royal Shakespeare Company, which they reprised on Broadway in 1984. More recently, Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate were the leads in 2011 on the West End. (As Tennant explained to The Daily Telegraph, “For me, the thinking was ‘I’d like to do a play; I’d like to do Much Ado About Nothing; and it just so happens that the perfect Beatrice in my head is Catherine.'”) And in 2013, Vanessa Redgrave and James Earl Jones played a more senior Beatrice and Benedick at the Old Vic in London. They were directed by Mark Rylance, himself a former Benedick.

Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh in the 1993 film version of “Much Ado About Nothing” (Photo: c/o Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.)

Branagh and the Bard

In 1993, Shakespearean-trained actor and director Kenneth Branagh brought the story to life via a visually breathtaking cinematic production shot in and around a Tuscan village, with an international A-list cast. He and his then-wife Emma Thompson portrayed the warring lovers; Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Imelda Staunton, Robert Sean Leonard, Kate Beckinsale and Keanu Reeves as romantic meddler Don John rounded out the ensemble. “Opening the story for the cinema should not mean drowning the words and characters in endless vistas and ‘production value,’” explained Branagh, who toured the U.K. as Benedick in 1988 in a stage production directed by Judi Dench. “Yet the play seemed to beg to live outside, in a vivid, lush countryside.” A follow-up to his 1989 Oscar-winning Henry V, Branagh’s version was critically lauded and grossed a respectable $46 million worldwide at the box office.

Modern Love

To change or not to change, that is the question. The answer: Yes, the classic material has been given a contemporary spin several times… albeit to mixed results. For the 1972–73 production, an upstart named Sam Waterston played Benedick in a small town in middle America before World War I. Fast forward to 2012, when Joss Whedon (the creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer) took the original English text and put it in a present-day L.A. setting. The black-and-white movie, starring frequent Whedon collaborators Alexis Denisof and Amy Acker, was shot over 12 days entirely in the director’s home residence in Santa Monica. It sits at an 87% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And that 2013 adaptation with Redgrave and Jones? It was set in 1944 with characters recast as American soldiers (including Tuskegee Airmen) stationed near a British village during World War II. Alas, the production was heavily panned by most London theater critics.

Haley Atwell as Beatrice in London’s “Much Ado About Nothing” (Photo: Marc Brenner)

A New Day

The three-time Tony-winning Lloyd has made his mark by stripping down Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard and Evita into thrilling contemporary productions on both sides of the Atlantic. (The latter will land on Broadway in the spring with Rachel Zegler). After first tackling Shakespeare with The Tempest in 2023 starring Sigourney Weaver, he decided to turn to Much Ado About Nothing in 2024. In pursuing the classic story, he told Vogue that he was also "inspired by the euphoria I was feeling of falling in love” with actor and dancer Brandon LaVar. The two met while staging Sunset Boulevard. “I was on cloud nine and just absolutely wanting to celebrate love, joy and the feeling of finding an amazing person,” Lloyd said.

Marvel-ous Leads

Hiddleston and Atwell are already fan favorites in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’ll reprise their roles as trickster Loki and fierce Agent Peggy Carter, respectively, in December’s Avengers: Doomsday. They’re also two pedigreed stage actors who first met at an audition for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London in the early 2000s. “There’s something really lovely about the fact that we’ve known each other before... anything, really,” Hiddleston said to Vogue. The actor previously collaborated with Lloyd in Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, which transferred to Broadway in 2019 and led to his first Tony nomination. Atwell’s London theater credits include A View from the Bridge, Measure for Measure and, most recently, Rosmersholm in 2019. As Lloyd added to Vogue, “I think they are two of our greatest actors, full stop.”

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Live From London

Lloyd’s Much Ado About Nothing premiered at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on February 19, 2025. In addition to Hiddleston and Atwell, the cast included Huf, Phoon, Steed, Forbes Masson as Leonato (Hero’s father), Mason Alexander Park as Margaret, Mika Onyx Johnson as Borachio, Gerald Kyd as Don Pedro and Phillip Olagoke as Friar Francis. They all hit the red carpet on opening night—along with fellow British notables Damian Lewis, Mark Gatiss, Ian Hallard, Charlotte Ritchie, Jo Brand, Joe Locke and Hiddleston’s longtime fiancée, actress and playwright Zawe Ashton. (Adam Driver was spotted in the audience at a later performance.) With its refreshingly electric atmosphere and captivating performances, the production earned Laurence Olivier Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Actor for Hiddleston.

Party Time

So what to expect from the latest iteration? Think along the lines of 90s-era rave vibes, complete with pink confetti and house music. Using choreography from the Olivier Award-winning movement director Fabian Aloise (Sunset Boulevard), the energetic hoofing culminates with a lift straight out of Dirty Dancing. You know the one. (“I’m making moves I didn’t know I had,” Atwell joked to Broadway.com.) Plus, it features an understated set and modern costumes—hot pants, knee-high socks and a babydoll wedding dress, oh my—and, of course, tons of heart. “I think I underestimated, if possible, how transformative the joy is in this play,” Hiddleston told Broadway.com. “The audiences come out of it feeling like they’ve had some necessary experience. It made people so happy and it was such a delight to discover that. I can’t wait to do it again.”

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