Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell and Jamie Lloyd
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Jamie Lloyd knows how to throw a party! The daring director’s latest venture is a Broadway mounting of Much Ado About Nothing reimagined as a confetti-coated club romance. The production stars Marvel alums Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell as Benedick and Beatrice, respectively, alongside Mara Huf, Mika Onyx Johnson, Gerald Kyd, Forbes Masson, Phillip Olagoke, Mason Alexander Park, James Phoon and Tim Steed. In honor of Much Ado’s signature color, the cast showed up pretty in pink for opening night. Also in attendance were Angela Bassett, Kid Cudi, Cynthia Nixon, Alex Winter and Rachel Zegler, among other scene stealers. Groove on down to see the pink carpet pics and check out the full gallery below.
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