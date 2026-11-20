Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell and Jamie Lloyd (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jamie Lloyd knows how to throw a party! The daring director’s latest venture is a Broadway mounting of Much Ado About Nothing reimagined as a confetti-coated club romance. The production stars Marvel alums Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell as Benedick and Beatrice, respectively, alongside Mara Huf, Mika Onyx Johnson, Gerald Kyd, Forbes Masson, Phillip Olagoke, Mason Alexander Park, James Phoon and Tim Steed. In honor of Much Ado’s signature color, the cast showed up pretty in pink for opening night. Also in attendance were Angela Bassett, Kid Cudi, Cynthia Nixon, Alex Winter and Rachel Zegler, among other scene stealers. Groove on down to see the pink carpet pics and check out the full gallery below.

Tom Hiddleston, who plays Benedick, trades the MCU for the Bard on opening night of Much Ado About Nothing. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Hayley Awell dresses to the nines on opening night of Much Ado About Nothing, where she makes her Broadway debut as Beatrice. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tony-winning impresario Jamie Lloyd celebrates his latest directorial achievement on opening night of Much Ado About Nothing. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Emmy winner Angela Bassett supports her fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe members at the Broadway opening night of Much Ado About Nothing. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Kid Cudi is on the pursuit of happiness at the Broadway opening of Much Ado About Nothing. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)



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