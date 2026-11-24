Bernie Williams is a Broadway baby! The New York Yankees legend extends his limited engagement in the Tony and Grammy-winning band of Buena Vista Social Club through the end of the show’s run on January 17, 2027. Williams was previously scheduled to perform through November 29.

“I’m thrilled to be continuing with Buena Vista Social Club through the end of its Broadway run," said Williams in a statement. “I’ve felt a deep connection to this music from the beginning, and getting to know the extraordinary people behind this show has made the experience even more special. Every night, I’m transported back to my childhood, listening to my mother play this music on Sundays. It’s a privilege to share something so personal with Broadway audiences.”

Buena Vista Social Club currently stars Gina Torres as Omara through November 29, with Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon rejoining the company on November 30. The cast also features Rick Negron as Compay, Mel Semé as Ibrahim, Jainardo Batista Sterling as Rubén, Isa Antonetti as Young Omara, Da’Von T. Moody as Young Compay, Wesley Wray as Young Ibrahim, Jesús Pupo as Young Rubén, Renesito Avich as Eliades, Xolo Maridueña as Juan de Marcos (through January 3), Ashley De La Rosa as Young Haydee and José "Candelita" Iglesias as the Narrator.

Directed by Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Marco Ramirez and choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the musical brings the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. An Afro-Cuban band is joined by a cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music.

Get tickets to Buena Vista Social Club!