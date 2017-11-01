Odds & Ends: Carol Burnett Is Anything but 'Shy' in Broadway Cares Holiday Ornament & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Carol Burnett Is Anything but "Shy" in Broadway Cares Holiday Ornament

Carol Burnett, one of America's most beloved comedians of stage and screen, is the subject of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' 2017 Broadway Legends holiday ornament. Among Burnett's favorite roles is her Broadway-debut turn as Princess Winnifred in the 1959 original production of Once Upon a Mattress, in which she belted out Mary Rodgers and Marshall Barer's memorable tune "Shy." Artist Glen Hanson captured Burnett in the iconic role while Christopher Radko created a one-of-a-kind holiday ornament. Proceeds from sales of the ornaments will benefit Broadway Cares, so be sure to pick one up for each of your loved ones this holiday season.



Amélie, Actually, Phylicia Rashad & More Nominated for L.A. Ovation Awards

A bevy of New York theater talent were honored on November 2 with Ovation Awards nominations for their work in Los Angeles theater. Notable nominees included the pre-Broadway run of Amélie, nominated for two awards; the pre-New York run of Anna Ziegler's play Actually, receiving seven nominations; and Once on This Island director Michael Arden, nommed for his take on Merrily We Roll Along, with Donna Vivino and Whitney Bashor honored for their performances in that production. Other honorees included Broadway vet Paul McGill, nominated for his choreography of The Legend of Georgia McBride and current Lonely Planet star Matt McGrath, nominated for his performance in The Legend of Georgia McBride; Phylicia Rashad and Jason Dirden nommed for their performances in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; and Bright Star Tony nominee Carmen Cusack nominated for her turn in For Her Record. For a full list of nominees, click here. Winners of the 28th annual Ovation Awards will be announced on January 29, 2018.



Andrew Garfield & More Join The Children's Monologues at Carnegie Hall

Upcoming Angels in America star Andrew Garfield, current The Portuguese Kid leading man Jason Alexander, Common and McKinley Belcher III are among the newest additions to the cast of the U.S. premiere of The Children's Monologues, a one-night benefit performance set for November 13 at 7:30pm at Carnegie Hall. The Children’s Monologues, directed by Oscar winner Danny Boyle, are based on the stories of children growing up in Rammulotsi, a small rural township in the Free State province of South Africa. The newly announced foursome joins a previously announced company that includes six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, with Trevor Noah, Susan Sarandon, James McAvoy, Daniel Kaluuya, Ewan McGregor, Javier Muñoz, Cynthia Erivo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sienna Miller. Creative arts charity Dramatic Need will benefit from the evening's proceeds.



Kevin Kline to Host Drama League Gala

Three-time Tony winner Kevin Kline has been announced as host of the Drama League's annual gala. The previously announced event honoring Meteor Shower playwright Steve Martin will take place on November 6 at 6:30pm at the Plaza Hotel. The evening will also feature performances by Tony nominees Jennifer Simard, Lauren Worsham and Alex Brightman, along with Justin Guarini and Lea DeLaria.



Jerry Zaks to Be Honored by National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

Four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, currently represented on Broadway by A Bronx Tale, Meteor Shower and Hello, Dolly!, will receive a salute by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the company's winter benefit concert. Zaks will be honored for his indelible contributions to both American musical theater and Jewish life through his work in entertainment. Set for December 17 at 8:00pm at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, the evening will also celebrate the troupe's 103rd consecutive season. Presenters and participants in the concert will include Victor Garber, David Hyde Pierce, Gavin Creel, Katrina Lenk, Richard H. Blake, Liz Larsen, Judy Blazer and Ron Rifkin.



Mean Girls Stars Offer Kerry Butler a Halloween Hat-Tip

In an adorable Halloween tribute, the stars of the Broadway-bound Mean Girls donned the perfect costumes this year, dressing up as the past roles played by co-star Kerry Butler. Tony nominee Butler, who in Mean Girls plays Ms. Norbury (the role played on-screen by the musical's book writer, Tina Fey), was clearly charmed by the costume ensemble. Check out Taylor Louderman as Audrey from Little Shop of Horrors, Kate Rockwell as Brenda in Catch Me If You Can, Ashley Park as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and Erika Hennigsen as Penny Pingleton in Hairspray. Mean Girls is currently playing its out-of-town run at D.C.'s National Theatre before heading to Broadway, so gear up to see these talented stars come March.

A post shared by Kerry Butler (@kerrybutler1) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT