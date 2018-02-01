Sutton Foster & Gavin Creel Return to Thoroughly Modern Millie & More February Save the Date Picks We Love

Consider us smitten with all of the amazing theatrical goings on slated for the month of February! We're ready to fall in love with Sutton Foster all over again as she reprises her Tony-winning performance as Millie Dillmount for a one-night-only reunion concert of Thoroughly Modern Millie. We're definitely going to develop a stage crush on Corey Cott's Tony as the Broadway favorite heads to Washington, D.C. for West Side Story. Off-Broadway premieres, fresh faces in beloved Great White Way productions and the cast album release we've all been waiting for—these Save the Date picks have got roses and chocolate beat.
February 1 - Fire and Air Opens Off-Broadway
Tony winner Douglas Hodge spars with and swoons over James Cusati-Moyer as Russian ballet company founder Sergei Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky, respectively, in Terrence McNally’s latest play. John Doyle directs the cast, which includes four-time Oscar nominee Marsha Mason, Tony winner John Glover, three-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie and stage vet Jay Armstrong Johnson. Don’t miss a chance to see so much talent packed into Classic Stage Company’s beautifully intimate theater.
Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip
“Look out, The Color Purple—there’s a new chair in town! If you love John Doyle’s previous work, then his staging of Terrence McNally’s new play Fire And Air is the one for you. This cast is luminous.”
February 2 - Kirstin Maldonado Steps into Kinky Boots
Grammy winner Kirstin Maldonado of the hit a cappella group Pentatonix will make her Broadway debut in Kinky Boots alongside Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears. She is set to step into the role of the delightfully goofy Lauren. We're not sure we'll get a taste of her mad a cappella skills inside the Al Hirschfeld, but we do know this music maker has got the beat. We're so glad to welcome her to the Great White Way!
Site Producer Joanne Villani
“As a Pentatonix fan, I am excited to see Kirstin on Broadway! Lauren is such a fun role, and I love that Kinky Boots has started to branch out to singers from popular bands to star in the show.”
February 12 - Thoroughly Modern Millie Concert
Only in New York! Sutton Foster is set to reprise her Tony-winning turn as Millie Dillmount alongside fellow original cast members of the 2002 Tony-winning Best Musical Thoroughly Modern Millie in a one-night 15th-anniversary reunion concert. Set to benefit the Actors Fund, the concert will take place at the Minskoff Theatre. Foster will be joined by original leading man and Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Gavin Creel as Jimmy Smith and more originals.
Managing Editor Beth Stevens
“With a dream cast led by (then unknown) Sutton Foster, the original production of the gleefully madcap Thoroughly Modern Millie was a truly joyful theatergoing experience for me. Would I miss this glorious reunion concert? Not for the life of me!”
February 14 - West Side Story at the Kennedy Center
There’s a place for us, and it’s Washington, D.C. A talented cast will take part in a three-performance concert featuring Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's iconic score of West Side Story at D.C.'s Kennedy Center. Recent Bandstand star Corey Cott will play Tony, with Broadway alum Krysta Rodriguez as Anita, Solea Pfeiffer as Maria, Ephraim Sykes as Riff and Fun Home vet Joel Perez as Bernardo. Washington National Opera Artistic Director and Broadway alum Francesca Zambello will direct.
Content Producer Matt Rodin
“This concert production is going to be next level. The lineup of Corey Cott, Solea Pfeiffer, Krysta Rodriguez, Ephraim Sykes and Joel Perez is a talent overload and when you add the National Symphony Orchestra—something’s coming, something good.”
February 20 - Relevance Opens Off-Broadway
JC Lee has penned Relevance, which stars Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell and Tony nominee Pascale Armand as Theresa Hanneck, a celebrated author and veteran feminist warrior, and Msemaji Ukweli, a promising young writer, respectively. When a heated exchange between the two women goes viral, Theresa finds herself ill-equipped to manage her message in the era of Twitter. The off-Broadway premiere will take place at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
Editorial Assistant Eric King
“I’m interested to see how the play treats social media’s tendency to blow up cultural conversations—for better or worse—and the very relevant clash of old-school feminism and intersectional identity. I only hope they’ve written in at least one ‘f**k you’ for Jayne Houdyshell.”
February 22 - Jerry Springer — The Opera Opens Off-Broadway
Jerry Springer — The Opera features The Jerry Springer Show as you’ve never seen it before, with passionate arias, soaring ballads and giant production numbers. While the studio audience cheers, a parade of bickering guests fight and curse until violence breaks out and Jerry must face his trickiest guest ever. Tony nominee Terrence Mann will take on the title role alongside Tony nominee Will Swenson as Satan.
News Editor Andy Lefkowitz
“I've been waiting for this uproarious parody to play a full New York run since first hearing about its Olivier-winning London debut 15 years ago. With the legendary Terrence Mann as Jerry Springer and stage great Will Swenson as Satan, I have no doubt this will be anything short of perfect.”
February 23 - Once On This Island Cast Recording
Broadway.com's Best Show of 2017 will now be available for your earbuds! Broadway Records will release the cast recording for the resplendent revival of Once On This Island. Those additional vocals and the spin on Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens' beautiful score that only this new cast can provide? The gods have truly answered our prayers! The production is playing the Circle in the Square.
Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan
"I am beyond ready to be able to listen to Alex Newell's 'Mama Will Provide,' Lea Salonga's 'Human Heart' and every word that comes from Hailey Kilgore's golden pipes any time I want on public transit. Not sure if the world is ready for me to 'Yasss' all over the 1 train."
Other events to mark on your calendar this month:
February 1-3 - Jessica Vosk at Feinstein's/54 Below
February 6 - In the Body of the World opens off-Broadway
February 7-11 - Hey, Look Me Over! at City Center
February 9 - Aaron Tveit to perform in Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series
February 10 - Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
February 13 - The Low Road begins off-Broadway performances
February 14-18 - Chess at the Kennedy Center
February 16 - Escape to Margaritaville cast recording
February 20 - Arielle Jacobs steps into Aladdin
February 22 - Edward Albee’s at Home at the Zoo: Homelife & the Zoo Story opens off-Broadway
February 24 - Notes from the Field on HBO
February 27 - The Amateurs opens off-Broadway
