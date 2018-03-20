The Show Must Go On! Broadway Will Continue Despite Impending Snowfall

A snowstorm may be headed to New York City on March 21, but the weather won't stop New York theater from performing as usual. All Broadway and off-Broadway shows scheduled for March 21 will play on as planned.



Some shows will offer no-cost exchanges for Broadway.com customers who are unable to attend performances on March 21 due to the impending weather. Those shows are as follows:

Broadway:

The Band's Visit

A Bronx Tale

Carousel

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hello, Dolly!

The Phantom of the Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

Rocktopia

School of Rock

Three Tall Women

Aladdin

The Lion King



Off-Broadway

Avenue Q

Jersey Boys



If you purchased tickets through Broadway.com and are unable to attend a performance on March 21, call 1-800-BROADWAY to arrange an exchange. Customers must call prior to two hours before the respective showtime.