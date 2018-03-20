The Show Must Go On! Broadway Will Continue Despite Impending Snowfall

A snowstorm may be headed to New York City on March 21, but the weather won't stop New York theater from performing as usual. All Broadway and off-Broadway shows scheduled for March 21 will play on as planned.
Some shows will offer no-cost exchanges for Broadway.com customers who are unable to attend performances on March 21 due to the impending weather. Those shows are as follows:
Broadway:
The Band's Visit
A Bronx Tale
Carousel
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hello, Dolly!
The Phantom of the Opera
The Play That Goes Wrong
Rocktopia
School of Rock
Three Tall Women
Aladdin
The Lion King
Off-Broadway
Avenue Q
Jersey Boys
If you purchased tickets through Broadway.com and are unable to attend a performance on March 21, call 1-800-BROADWAY to arrange an exchange. Customers must call prior to two hours before the respective showtime.
