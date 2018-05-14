Tony Nominee Andrew Garfield & More to Present at 63rd Annual Obie Awards

A star-studded lineup of presenters has been announced for the 2018 Obie Awards. The annual toast to the best of off-Broadway will be held on May 21 at New York City's Terminal 5.



Presenters will include Tony nominee Andrew Garfield (Angels in America), Tony nominee Beth Malone (Angels in America), Tony nominee and Obie winner David Morse (The Iceman Cometh), Tony nominee and Obie winner Itamar Moses (The Band's Visit), Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants), two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick, Emmy nominee Lucy Liu, Tony nominee Oliver Platt, Tony winner Laura Benanti, Tony nominee Laura Osnes, Tony nominee and Obie winner Arian Moayed, Tony winner William Ivey Long, Tony winner Natasha Katz, Tony winner and three-time Obie winner David Henry Hwang, Tony winner David Zinn, Tony nominee Emilio Sosa, Pixie Aventura, American Theatre Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens, The Village Voice President and CEO Peter Barbey and Chair of the Obie Judges Michael Feingold.



As previously announced, Emmy- and Obie-winning actor and 2018 special Tony winner John Leguizamo will host this year's Obie Awards. Legendary Tony-nominated and three-time Obie-winning actress Kathleen Chalfant will receive a special Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement.