Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 First Time Tony-Nominated Performers You're Rooting For
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 1, 2018
Amy Schumer, Ashley Park & Brian Tyree Henry
(Photos: Getty Images, Caitlin McNaney & Emilio Madrid-Kuser; Composite by Ryan Casey)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards are one week away! We could not be more excited for Broadway's biggest night. As previously announced, Tony nominees Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will emcee the ceremony, and a slew of stars are scheduled to make appearances and present the evening's coveted trophies. This year's categories are jam-packed with talent, and 25 of the performers are celebrating a first-time Tony nomination. We want to know which newbie nominees you'll be rooting for on June 10. Broadway.com Producer Ryan Carmichael got the Tony party started with his top 10 picks. Time to share yours!


STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

