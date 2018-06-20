Broadway BUZZ

Alex Newell, Hailey Kilgore & the company of "Once On This Island"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Once On This Island, The Band's Visit, Frozen & More to Perform at 2018 Broadway in Bryant Park
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 20, 2018

A slew of talent-packed Broadway and off-Broadway shows have been announced to perform outdoors during six Thursdays as part of the 2018 Broadway in Bryant Park series. Audiences are invited to arrive as early as 11:00am with performances running from 12:30-1:30pm on the Bryant Park Stage, located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets in New York City. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve. Broadway in Bryant Park is presented by 106.7 LITE FM.

The current Broadway in Bryant Park schedule is as follows:

July 12
106.7 LITE FM Host: Helen Little
Co-Hosts: Catherine Russell and the cast of Perfect Crime
Chicago
SpongeBob SquarePants
Stomp
Waitress

July 19
106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski
Co-Host: Renée Taylor from My Life on a Diet
Pre-Show: Brooke Shapiro
Anastasia
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Desperate Measures
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

July 26
106.7 LITE FM Host: Bob Bronson and Christine Nagy
Co-Hosts: Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong
Pre-Show: Mary Poppins Returns
Come From Away
Kinky Boots
The Band's Visit
Friends! The Musical Parody

August 2
106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah
Aladdin
Frozen
The Lion King

August 9
106.7 LITE FM Host: Victor Sosa
Co-Hosts: Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong
Pre-Show: Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders
Avenue Q
Jersey Boys
Smokey Joe's Café
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

August 16
106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah
Pre-Show: Jordin Smith and Brooke Shapiro
Once On This Island
School of Rock
Wicked

The Broadway in Bryant Park schedule is subject to change pending weather conditions. In the event of performance cancellation, all efforts will be made to reassign previously scheduled shows into a remaining performance date.

