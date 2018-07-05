Odds & Ends: Complete Cast Set for Hollywood Bowl's Annie, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Heads to Germany & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



The Hollywood Bowl's Annie Announces Complete Casting

The Michael Arden-led Hollywood Bowl production of Annie has completed its casting. Tony winner Roger Bart will be playing Rooster and Spring Awakening alum Ali Stroker will play Star-to-Be along with Kaylin Hedges as Annie, Amir Talai as Bert Healy, Marlow Barkley as Kate, Amadi Chapata as Pepper, Noe Lynds as July, Rae Martinez as Tessie, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja as Molly, and Olivia Zenetzis as Duffy. Previously announced headliners are Ana Gasteyer, Megan Hilty, Lea Salonga, David Alan Grier and Steven Weber. The new staging is set to play at the Hollywood Bowl from July 27-29.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets First Foreign Language Production

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is going to make magic in Germany! The play based on J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World is set to make its German premiere at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg in the spring of 2020. This production will be done in German, making it the first non-English version of the play to be produced. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently playing in London and New York, with Sydney and San Francisco productions also in the works. Casting and additional information will be announced at a later date.



Avenue Q Announces Original Cast Return Dates

It was previously announced that members of the original Broadway cast of Avenue Q will return to the musical's off-Broadway production in honor of its 15th anniversary, and now we know who is showing up when. See the list below and book your tickets!



Monday, July 16 at 8:00PM - Jordan Gelber & Ann Harada

Tuesday, July 17 - DARK

Wednesday, July 18 at 8:00PM - Evan Harrington

Thursday, July 19 at 8:00PM - Hazel Anne Raymundo

Friday, July 20 at 8:00PM - Stephanie D’Abruzzo

Saturday, July 21 at 2:30PM & 8:00PM - Rob McClure & Maggie Lakis

Sunday, July 22 at 3:00PM - Anika Larson

Sunday, July 22 at 7:30PM - Sharon Wheatley

Monday, July 23 at 8:00PM - Sharon Wheatley

Tuesday, July 24 - DARK

Wednesday, July 25 at 8:00PM - Jennifer Barnhart & Rick Lyon

Thursday, July 26 at 8:00PM - Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Friday, July 27 at 8:00 PM - Stephanie D'Abruzzo & John Tartaglia

Saturday, July 28 at 2:30PM & 8:00 PM - Jennifer Barnhart, Rick Lyon & John Tartaglia

Sunday, July 29 3:00PM - John Tartaglia

Sunday, July 29 7:30PM - Barrett Foa & Carmen Ruby Floyd

Tuesday, July 31 at 7PM - The 15th anniversary performance with the current cast

P.S. Watch Renée Fleming sing "America the Beautiful" for PBS' A Capitol Fourth

