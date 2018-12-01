The Cher Show, the Return of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & More December Picks

Oh by gosh, by golly, it’s time for mistletoe and holly—and our picks for December! That means three Chers a’singin, two plays op'nin’ and Bruce Springsteen on Netflix for all to see. From the Great White Way to the small screen, check out what’s on the Broadway.com editorial staff’s wish list for the most wonderful time of the year.

December 3 - The Cher Show Opens

This highly anticipated sequin-fest stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond as the music legend throughout her illustrious career. With a score fueled by hits from the four letter diva's catalogue, eye-popping costumes designed by Bob Mackie and incredible choreography by Christopher Gattelli, you just might believe in life after love after seeing this new musical.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

"There's a place on 52nd street that lives after love, has got us babes and makes us turn back time. With the angel voices of Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, you'll be sure to find me at the Neil Simon Theatre.”

December 5 - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Returns

Amazon's Emmy-winning comedy about a 1950s New York City housewife turned scrappy stand-up comedian returns! Created by Gilmore Girls and Bunheads mastermind Amy Sherman-Palladino, the show stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel as she pursues making it big on the stand-up scene. The first season was chock full of Broadway vets, from The Band's Visit Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Tony Shalhoub to Tony nominee Mary Testa. As previously announced, Tony nominee Zachary Levi will appear in the vibrant series' second season.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"Starring Broadway vet Rachel Brosnahan and featuring stage stars like Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle and cameos by many more, season one of this sleeper hit was a joy. Can't wait to binge this!"

December 6 - Network Opens on Broadway

Bryan Cranston's mad as hell in this acclaimed stage adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky's prescient 1976 film. When anchorman Howard Beale’s news show isn’t pulling in viewers, he unravels onscreen during what is supposed to be his final broadcast. But then the ratings soar and Howard is suddenly the biggest thing on TV. With a script by Tony winner Lee Hall, Ivo van Hove at the helm, Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany, Scandal’s Tony Goldwyn and Tony winner Frank Wood, you'll definitely want to tune in for this one.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"The movie Network made a big impact in the 1970s—way before reality TV and fake news. I’m looking forward to seeing how it will resonate now as an immersive theater piece starring the masterful Bryan Cranston."

December 13 - To Kill a Mockingbird Opens on Broadway

Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning To Kill a Mockingbird has been hailed as the best novel of the 20th century, and this season, the literary masterwork arrives on Broadway in a new stage play adapted by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin. Stage and screen star Jeff Daniels takes on the role of small-town lawyer Atticus Finch while Tony nominee Celia Keenan-Bolger portrays his daughter Scout, whose experience of a trial has come to define youthful innocence and its inevitable loss.



National Tour Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

“I’m confident Aaron Sorkin has done Mockingbird justice with his adaptation. Our country is in dire need of the empathy Harper Lee’s masterpiece points to and celebrates.”

December 16 - Springsteen on Broadway Arrives on Netflix

Born to run has been an understatement for Springsteen on Broadway, which has done gangbusters at the box office and has extended multiple times since The Boss' first bow in the show last October. Now, the intimate stories and hits of one of music's living legends has been preserved on Netflix for all to see. Whether you're a diehard Springsteen fan, a theater geek or both—prepare to be moved by Springsteen's musical magic tricks.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“Springsteen on Broadway was a thrilling musical experience for any fan of The Boss, but it was also a theatrical testament to this true poet. I’m delighted more people can now take in his ‘long and noisy prayer.’”



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



December 7 - Brigadoon cast album featuring Kelli O’Hara and Patrick Wilson drops

December 10 - Matt Doyle at 54 Below

December 11 - Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Spectacular Reunion Show opens

December 14 - The Prom cast recording

December 17 - Norm Lewis at 54 Below

December 19 - Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters

December 31 - Aaron Tveit on New Year’s Eve at 54 Below