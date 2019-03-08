Ben Platt Lends Soul-Stirring Vocals to 'Temporary Love' from His Upcoming Album

We're merely three weeks away from the release of Sing to Me Instead, the debut solo album from Tony-winning original Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt. In advance of the album's release, the strong-voiced talent has offered up a variety of samples of new songs set to appear on the tome, which will be available for purchase on March 29. Hear the latest—a powerful, dramatic number titled "Temporary Love"—featured in the music video below, and make plans now to see Platt sing it live on tour.



