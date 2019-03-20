The Band's Visit Earns Daytime Emmy Nomination for Today Show Performance

The Band's Visit is still racking up awards recognition. The original cast of the Tony-winning hit has nabbed a Daytime Emmy nomination for their live musical presentation on NBC's Today.



The performance, which aired on the morning of Tony nominations day, featured standout Adam Kantor with the company singing David Yazbek's soulful number "Answer Me" for TV viewers.



Since then, the musical has won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in addition to a Grammy Award win for Best Musical Theater Album. As previously announced, The Band's Visit will conclude its Broadway run on April 7 in advance of a national tour.



Look back at the Emmy-nommed Today performance below.



