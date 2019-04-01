Broadway Openings Galore, Fosse/Verdon's FX Premiere & More April Picks

The month of April means wishful outdoor dining, optimistic flip-flop wearing, and a slew of new Broadway shows to choose from if you're a theater lover. The cutoff date for Tony Awards eligibility is Thursday, April 25 for all Broadway productions opening in the 2018-2019 season, and Tony nominations will be announced on Tuesday, April 30. Before that all happens, a whopping nine Broadway shows will open this month. Check out which ones the Broadway.com staff is particularly pumped up for—and the new, Broadway star-studded FX show we can't wait to binge as we recover from awards season madness.

April 7 - Oklahoma! Opens on Broadway

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! celebrates 75 years in 2019, and the Daniel Fish-helmed revival feels startlingly current. After an acclaimed production at Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse, the interior of the Circle in the Square has been repurposed as a community hall for the immersive mounting. The intimate staging features a seven-piece band and stars Damon Daunno as Curly, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie and two-time Tony nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller.



Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan

"Daniel Fish's Oklahoma! honors the original production while bringing in exciting new elements (including delicious chili and cornbread served during intermission). Led by the incredible Damon Daunno and Rebecca Naomi Jones, this will be an Oklahoma! like no one has seen before."

April 9 - Fosse/Verdon Premieres on FX

Fosse/Verdon follows the romantic and professional partnership of legendary Broadway collaborators Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, played by Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Tony nominee Michelle Williams, respectively. With other Broadway alums including Norbert Leo Butz, Ethan Slater, Kelli Barrett and Laura Osnes on tap, the eight-episode TV event is executive produced by Dear Evan Hansen book writer Steven Levenson as well as Hamilton collaborators Lin Manuel-Miranda and Thomas Kail.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

"I recently finished Sam Wasson's ginormous biography of Fosse. To say I am prepared and excited for Fosse/Verdon is an understatement. This show combines the best of Broadway with the detailed storytelling of FX. I know Fosse is first in the title, but the real one to watch is Michelle Williams' stunning portrayal of Gwen Verdon."

April 16 - Burn This Opens on Broadway

In the first-ever Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's intense drama Burn This, Adam Driver and Keri Russell star as Pale and Anna, the juicy roles originated on Broadway in 1987 by stage greats John Malkovich and Joan Allen. Their tempestuous relationship sparks after they are brought together in the wake of a life-changing tragedy. Set in New York in the 1980s, the revival also features Brandon Uranowitz and David Furr.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"In the '80s, this play was the epitome of sexy and cool for this Connecticut teen. I'm so excited to see this new cast tear into these roles. Broadway newbie (and Waitress film star!) Russell seems ideal for dancer Anna, and Driver is just genius casting in the part of sexy, haunted Pale."

April 17 - Hadestown Opens on Broadway

Hadestown, the new musical by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. Original stars of the 2016 off-Broadway premiere Patrick Page and Amber Gray as well as London stars Eva Noblezada, André De Shields and Reeve Carney reprise their hailed performances in this vibrant production.



Producer Ryan Carmichael

"The Orpheus myth has consistently captured my imagination through its many classic cinematic and literary interpretations. Anaïs Mitchell’s use of folk and jazz stylings to recount the story blew my mind when I first heard the album. I’m pumped to see this version come to life!"

April 18 - Hillary and Clinton Opens on Broadway

Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow star as the famous couple in Lucas Hnath's Hillary and Clinton, which examines the politics of marriage, gender roles, and the limitations of experience in this profound and timely look at an American dynasty in crisis. During the early days of 2008, former First Lady Hillary is in a desperate bid to save her campaign for President. Her husband, Bill, sees things one way; her campaign manager sees things another.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

"'Laurie Metcalf leading a Lucas Hnath play' are probably my favorite seven words in the English language. And she's playing 'a former First Lady named Hillary who’s campaigning for President of the United States'? Yes, this is what my Broadway dreams coming true looks like."

April 21 - Gary Opens on Broadway

Three-time Tony winner Nathan Lane, Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen and Tony winner Julie White return to Broadway this season in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, a new comedy by Pulitzer finalist Taylor Mac. Gary is set during the fall of the Roman Empire, when the years of bloody battles are over: The civil war has ended. There are casualties everywhere, and two very lowly servants (played by Lane and Nielsen) are charged with cleaning up the bodies.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"I’ll say it again: I’m excited to see geniuses at work, and Taylor Mac’s Gary is packed with them. With a trio of comedic royals in Nathan Lane, Kristine Nielsen and Julie White, and the wit and intelligence director George C. Wolfe always brings to his projects, I am excited for this one!"

April 23 - Tootsie Opens on Broadway

Based on the beloved 1982 movie, Tootsie tells the story of talented but difficult actor Michael Dorsey—played by Tony nominee Santino Fontana—who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime. The musical features a book by Robert Horn and a score by Tony winner David Yazbek. The show also stars Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, Michael McGrath, John Behlmann and Julie Halston.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

"Tootsie is one of my favorite films, and with maestro David Yazbek writing the songs, I'm confident the musical adaptation is in more than capable hands. I've heard nothing but fabulous things about Robert Horn's book. And come on—Santino Fontana in heels?"



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



April 3 - The Cradle Will Rock opens off-Broadway

April 4 - King Lear opens on Broadway

April 8 - Jeremy Jordan joins Waitress

April 22 - All My Sons opens on Broadway

April 24 - Ink opens on Broadway

April 25 - Beetlejuice opens on Broadway

April 26 - Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz at 54 Below