Nominations Announced for 85th Annual Drama League Awards

The Drama League has announced the 2019 Drama League Awards nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. The nominations announcement begins a monthlong celebration leading up to the 85th Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 17 at 11:30am.
As previously announced, 2019 Special Recognition Award Recipients include Tony-winning actress Kelli O'Hara (Kiss Me, Kate), who will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), who will be honored with The Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; and Pulitzer-finalist playwright Taylor Mac (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), who will be given the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award.
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community—specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.
A special note: the Broadway staging of The Boys in the Band did not accommodate nominators due to limited ticket availability and therefore was ineligible for consideration.
The full list of nominations can be found below.
Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play
Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties
Dance Nation
Fairview
The Ferryman
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
The House That Will Not Stand
The Jungle
The Lehman Trilogy
Network
Paradise Blue
Teenage Dick
To Kill a Mockingbird
What the Constitution Means to Me
Outstanding Revival of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play
All My Sons
Boesman and Lena
Burn This
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Choir Boy
King Lear
Torch Song
Twelfth Night
The Waverly Gallery
Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical
Ain't Too Proud
Beetlejuice
Be More Chill
The Cher Show
Hadestown
Head Over Heels
The Hello Girls
King Kong
The Prom
Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Tootsie
Outstanding Revival of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical
Carmen Jones
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!
Ordinary Days
Smokey Joe's Cafe
Nominees for the Distinguished Performance Award
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Annette Bening, All My Sons
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Our Lady of 121st Street
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Eboni Booth, Dance Nation
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Josh Charles, Straight White Men
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jessica Frances Dukes, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
André De Shields, Hadestown
Adam Driver, Burn This
Edie Falco, The True
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Harriett D. Foy, The House That Will Not Stand
Lynda Gravatt, The House That Will Not Stand and The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll'd
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Ammar Haj Ahmad, The Jungle
Ethan Hawke, True West
Marin Ireland, Blue Ridge and Summer and Smoke
Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena
Nikki M. James, Twelfth Night
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Tracy Letts, All My Sons
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels
Gregg Mozgala, Teenage Dick
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud and Choir Boy
Carey Mulligan, Girls and Boys
Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones
Debra Jo Rupp, The Cake
Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
Steven Skybell, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Keith Randolph Smith, Paradise Blue
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
Michael Stuhlbarg, Socrates
Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud
Ben Turner, The Jungle
Ana Villafañe, Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Kerry Washington, American Son
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
BD Wong, The Great Leap
The Drama League also acknowledges previous recipients who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated again.
Stockard Channing, Apologia
Glenn Close, Mother of the Maid
Glenda Jackson, King Lear
Cherry Jones, The Lifespan of a Fact
Nathan Lane, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
John Lithgow, Hillary and Clinton
Stephen Rea, Cyprus Avenue
