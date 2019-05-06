Broadway Grosses: Newly Minted Tony Nominees Hadestown & Tootsie Surpass a Million Dollars

The recent announcement of the 2019 Tony nominations meant great news at the box office this past week for a pair of productions competing in the category of Best Musical. The new juggernaut Hadestown posted a gross of $1,055,455.75, up from last week's intake of $959,449.90, and playing the Walter Kerr Theatre to SRO crowds at 101.21% capacity. The musical comedy Tootsie made $1,256,768.80, up from the prior week's gross of $959,001.00, filling the Marquis Theatre to a respectable 86.84% capacity. Overall, Broadway took in a gross of $34,151,624.49, an 8.9% decrease from the prior week on the Great White Way.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 5.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,188,340.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,221,394.00)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,767,464.47)
4. Wicked ($1,610,389.00)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,602,693.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Hillary and Clinton ($429,387.78)
4. Ink ($428,622.50)
3. Be More Chill ($411,115.85)
2. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($314,335.00)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($69,369.50)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.71%)
2. Hamilton (101.77%)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.34%)
4. Come From Away (101.23%)
5. Hadestown (101.21%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Prom (78.88%)
4. The Ferryman (69.65%)
3. Be More Chill (67.96%)
2. King Lear (66.18%)
1. King Kong (65.02%)
*Number based on one preview performance
Source: The Broadway League
© 2019 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY