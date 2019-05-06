Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Newly Minted Tony Nominees Hadestown & Tootsie Surpass a Million Dollars

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • May 6, 2019
Amber Gray, Patrick Page, Reeve Carney & the cast of the Tony-nominated musical "Hadestown"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The recent announcement of the 2019 Tony nominations meant great news at the box office this past week for a pair of productions competing in the category of Best Musical. The new juggernaut Hadestown posted a gross of $1,055,455.75, up from last week's intake of $959,449.90, and playing the Walter Kerr Theatre to SRO crowds at 101.21% capacity. The musical comedy Tootsie made $1,256,768.80, up from the prior week's gross of $959,001.00, filling the Marquis Theatre to a respectable 86.84% capacity. Overall, Broadway took in a gross of $34,151,624.49, an 8.9% decrease from the prior week on the Great White Way.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 5.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,188,340.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,221,394.00)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,767,464.47)
4. Wicked ($1,610,389.00)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,602,693.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Hillary and Clinton ($429,387.78)
4. Ink ($428,622.50)
3. Be More Chill ($411,115.85)
2. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($314,335.00)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($69,369.50)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.71%)
2. Hamilton (101.77%)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.34%)
4. Come From Away (101.23%)
5. Hadestown (101.21%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Prom (78.88%)
4. The Ferryman (69.65%)
3. Be More Chill (67.96%)
2. King Lear (66.18%)
1. King Kong (65.02%)

*Number based on one preview performance

Source: The Broadway League

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Diane Paulus to Direct New Broadway Revival of 1776
  2. Carmen Jones Leads Winners of 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards
  3. Producing Honcho Thomas Schumacher on Disney Theatrical—Past, Present and Future—on Show People
  4. The Results Are In! These 2019 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  5. The Band's Visit Wins Daytime Emmy Award for Today Show Performance

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Hadestown Chicago Tootsie Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters