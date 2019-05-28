Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Ain't Too Proud & More Tony Nominees Gain Traction at the Box Office

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • May 28, 2019
Derrick Baskin in "Ain't Too Proud"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

It was a strong week at the Broadway box office for a number of 2019 Tony-nominated shows. Leading the way of Tony-nommed new works seeing an increase was the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud, which rose to $1,576,624.84 from last week's gross of $1,463,394.01. Other strong performers include Tony-nominated Best Play contenders What the Constitution Means to Me with its highest gross yet at $524,796.70, besting last week's record of $489,363.30, and The Ferryman at $579,679.42, up from the prior week's gross of $566,640.00. Tony-nominated Best Musical nominee The Prom rose to $640,383.80 from $627,990.45 and Hadestown earned $1,197,933.60, up from $1,127,837.70. As Tony night grows near, audiences are continuing to explore all of the new productions competing for Broadway's highest honor.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 26.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,924,092.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,317,201.00)
3. Wicked ($1,751,069.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,647,411.92)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,609,528.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Ink ($426,755.10)
4. King Lear ($427,075.00)
3. Hillary and Clinton ($332,784.72)
2. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($302,407.50)
1. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($264,914.00)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.34%)
2. Network (102.52%)*
3. Come From Away (101.65%)
4. Hamilton (101.62%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.52%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Cher Show (82.21%)
4. The Ferryman (71.47%)
3. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (61.13%)
2. King Kong (61.22%)
1. King Lear (63.80%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

The acclaimed new musical featuring the iconic music of The Temptations arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jimmy Award Winner Renée Rapp to Make Broadway Debut as Regina in Mean Girls
  2. Wesley Taylor & Isaac Cole Powell Announce Engagement
  3. Donna Marie Asbury on Saying Goodbye to Broadway's Chicago After 20 Years
  4. Barry Manilow Sets Broadway Return as Part of In Residence Series at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
  5. Go Backstage at Hadestown with These Exclusive Photos

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters