Broadway Grosses: Ain't Too Proud & More Tony Nominees Gain Traction at the Box Office

It was a strong week at the Broadway box office for a number of 2019 Tony-nominated shows. Leading the way of Tony-nommed new works seeing an increase was the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud, which rose to $1,576,624.84 from last week's gross of $1,463,394.01. Other strong performers include Tony-nominated Best Play contenders What the Constitution Means to Me with its highest gross yet at $524,796.70, besting last week's record of $489,363.30, and The Ferryman at $579,679.42, up from the prior week's gross of $566,640.00. Tony-nominated Best Musical nominee The Prom rose to $640,383.80 from $627,990.45 and Hadestown earned $1,197,933.60, up from $1,127,837.70. As Tony night grows near, audiences are continuing to explore all of the new productions competing for Broadway's highest honor.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 26.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,924,092.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,317,201.00)
3. Wicked ($1,751,069.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,647,411.92)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,609,528.50)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Ink ($426,755.10)
4. King Lear ($427,075.00)
3. Hillary and Clinton ($332,784.72)
2. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($302,407.50)
1. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($264,914.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.34%)
2. Network (102.52%)*
3. Come From Away (101.65%)
4. Hamilton (101.62%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.52%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Cher Show (82.21%)
4. The Ferryman (71.47%)
3. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (61.13%)
2. King Kong (61.22%)
1. King Lear (63.80%)
*Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League
© 2019 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY