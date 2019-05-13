Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: What the Constitution Means to Me Celebrates Milestone Week

by Broadway.com Staff • May 13, 2019
Heidi Schreck in "What the Constitution Means to Me"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me is approaching hit status. The acclaimed Broadway-premiere work surpassed the $500,000 mark for the first time this past week, with a strong gross of $504,173.30, which was complemented by a capacity of 98.80% at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The recently extended production, newly Tony-nommed for both Best Play and Best Leading Actress in a Play, is also the talk of the country, with a Los Angeles premiere recently announced as part of Center Theatre Group's 2019-2020 season. With Schreck's timely new work packing houses nightly, now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience it for yourself.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 12.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,139,022.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,042,084.00)
3. Morrissey ($1,881,374.00)*
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,632,526.96)
5. Wicked ($1,588,434.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Ink ($408,551.00)
4. Be More Chill ($407,296.04)
3. Hillary and Clinton ($395,738.50)
2. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($307,770.50)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($280,004.50)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.42%)
2. Hamilton (101.75%)
3. Come From Away (101.42%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.36%)
5. Hadestown (101.18%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Ferryman (71.82%)
4. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (68.46%)*
3. King Lear (67.71%)
2. Be More Chill (66.54%)
1. King Kong (65.15%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck's acclaimed play transfers to Broadway.
