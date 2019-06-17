Broadway Grosses: Tony-Winning Productions Reap the Benefits of Their New High-Profile Status

The week following the 73rd annual Tony Awards saw box office jumps for a number of shows newly named Tony Award winners. Productions that saw increases include Tony-winning musical Hadestown, grossing $1,282,518.50, up from last week's intake of $1,225,285.60, Tony-winning play The Ferryman, taking in $770,193.60, a bump from last week's $618,056.50 and the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!, earning $638,014.47, an increase from last week's gross of $583,921.50. Awards season might be over, but a slew of exciting productions from the 2018-2019 season are still worth checking out.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 16.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,184,710.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,330,287.00)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,950,346.90)
4. Wicked ($1,924,730.00)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,604,639.12)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Be More Chill ($416,560.30)
4. Ink ($411,474.60)
3. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($301,578.00)
2. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($273,012.76)
1. Hillary and Clinton ($239,796.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.73%)
2. Hamilton (101.82%)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.62%)
4. Come From Away (101.59%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.45%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Cher Show (71.55%)
4. Be More Chill (64.38%)
3. Waitress (63.24%)
2. Pretty Woman (61.10%)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (39.37%)
Source: The Broadway League
