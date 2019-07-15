Sponsored
Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me Recoups on Broadway

The Biz
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 15, 2019
Heidi Schreck in "What the Constitution Means to Me"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me is officially a hit. The acclaimed Broadway play has recouped its full $2.5 million capitalization, producers announced today. The play began previews on March 14 and officially opened on March 31 at the Helen Hayes Theatre.

Directed by Oliver Butler, What the Constitution Means to Me follows 15-year-old Schreck, who later put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. In the play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances.

Schreck stars in the play, which also features Mike Iveson and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams. The play made its world premiere at off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop in 2018.

What the Constitution Means to Me will conclude its twice-extended run on August 24, after which Schreck, Iveson and Ciprian will reprise their performances for a run at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center from September 11-22. The play will launch a national tour in 2020.

What the Constitution Means to Me earned two 2019 Tony nominations in addition to being named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

