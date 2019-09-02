Ben Platt Rocks the Vote on The Politician, Betrayal Returns to Broadway & More September Picks

Summer is officially winding down, but don’t give in to those back-to-school or back-to-work blues! There are plenty of events, theatrical offerings and even a binge-worthy new Netflix series to look forward to this month, and the Broadway.com staff has shouted out exactly what they’re most excited for. So cozy up with a pumpkin-spiced something or other, and mark your calendar with these Save the Date picks for the month of September.

September 5 - Betrayal Opens on Broadway

Following an acclaimed run in the West End, Harold Pinter’s Betrayal returns to Broadway in a new staging starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox. Told in reverse, the story charts a seven-year romance between Emma (Ashton) and Jerry (Cox), the wife and best friend of Emma’s husband Robert (Hiddleston). Check your expectations at the door for this night of theater about the complexities of human connection.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“I’m obsessed with stories that are told in reverse chronological order—especially onstage. I’m excited to see what Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox bring to this Harold Pinter classic.”

September 8 - Reeve Carney Performs at Green Room 42

The best way to spend a night off from starring in one of Broadway’s hottest tickets? Headlining your own solo show at Green Room 42! Hadestown songbird Reeve Carney returns to the venue following three previous sellout stints at the Yotel hotspot. Expect songs from his album Youth Is Wasted, a few surprises from the Great American songbook and some Broadway tunes.



Site Producer Joanne Villani

“I love Reeve's performance in Hadestown and have been a fan of his music since before he was in Spider-Man! His voice and musical style is so unique and enjoyable. I'm so excited that he's performing his own tunes!”

September 10 - Reneé Rapp Officially Steps into Mean Girls

Bring out the cheese fries! Reneé Rapp’s reign as Broadway’s queen bee has officially begun! True—the strong-voiced Jimmy Award winner previously played a limited engagement in Mean Girls from June 7 through June 26. Nevertheless, now she is stepping into the role of Regina George full-time in Tina Fey’s hilarious musical. Original cast member and Tony nominee Taylor Louderman is scheduled to take her final bow on September 8.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

“I had the pleasure of seeing Reneé Rapp perform as Regina George in Mean Girls earlier this summer. From her entrance in ‘Meet the Plastics’ to when she sets the August Wilson Theatre ablaze with her voice in ‘World Burn,’ Rapp is a new Broadway powerhouse.”

September 15 - Derren Brown: Secret Opens on Broadway

After a sold-out off-Broadway run at Atlantic Theater Company, two-time Olivier winner Derren Brown’s Secret arrives on Broadway at the Cort Theatre to mesmerize minds and ensnare the senses. Written by Brown as well as co-directors Andrew O’Connor and Andy Nyman, the theatrical experience transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion. Prepare to be amazed!



Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan

"I love absolutely everything to do with illusion and magic, so I'm thrilled that Derren Brown is bringing such a unique and mystifying show to Broadway! No one else can do what he does."

September 22 - The 33rd Annual Broadway Flea Market

Every September, Broadway fans flock to the Theater District for the Broadway Flea Market, the day-long event that gives them the opportunity to buy merchandise, bid on props (and much more!) from their favorite shows and meet stars at the autograph table. All of the day’s proceeds go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event will take place in Shubert Alley and along West 44th and West 45th in the heart of Times Square.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

"Broadway Flea is the theater community's equivalent of back-to-school orientation: you pick up new supplies, maybe a textbook in the form of a play and you check out the new and returning students at the autograph table."

September 27 - The Politician Arrives on Netflix

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt stars in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician as Payton, who has always known that he is going to be President of the United States. But first he has to navigate the treacherous political landscape that is high school. The series also features Tony winner Jessica Lange and Platt's Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"Tony winner Ben Platt is reborn as this generation’s Tracy Flick in Ryan Murphy’s political satire. Control-freaky elite teens, Gwyneth Paltrow as the Goopiest mom on the block and Jessica Lange’s delicious comedic timing? Yes, I’m in."



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



September 3-5 - Shoshana Bean at 54 Below

September 11 - You Are Here: A Come From Away Story to play US theaters

September 16 - Jordin Sparks steps into Waitress

September 24 - The Height of the Storm opens on Broadway

September 27 - Kristin Chenoweth’s album For the Girls drops