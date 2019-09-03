Hadestown Star Reeve Carney, Aladdin's Michael James Scott & Hercules Standout Krysta Rodriguez Set for #LiveAtFive

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in! Due to the holiday weekend there will be no #LiveAtFive on Monday, September 2. There will be no #LiveAtFive on Thursday, September 5 due to an event for The John Gore Organization.

Tuesday, September 3: Reeve Carney of Hadestown

Reeve Carney is currently going way down as Orpheus in the Tony-winning Best Musical Hadestown and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, September 3. Carney has been with the production since its 2017 run at the Citadel Theatre in Canada. He was previously seen on Broadway in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and is known for his role on TV's Penny Dreadful. Carney is also an accomplished musician as both a solo artist and part of his family band, Carney. After three sold-out performances, Carney is once again returning to The Green Room 42 two more times this month. Be sure to tune in to this live interview to learn what it's like to star in the acclaimed new musical.

Wednesday, September 4: Michael James Scott of Aladdin

Recent Broadway.com vlogger Michael James Scott will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, September 4, in honor of his final weeks as the Genie in Broadway's Aladdin. Scott has previously appeared on Broadway in Something Rotten!, The Book of Mormon, Hair, Mamma Mia! and more. Be sure to binge-watch Scott's vlog, Life in the Lamp, and tune in to hear from the Genie himself!

Friday, September 6: Krysta Rodriguez of Hercules

Krysta Rodriguez is booked and busy and will be appearing as a #LiveAtFive guest on Friday, September 6, to talk about all of her exciting projects. Currently appearing as Meg in Public Works' staging of Hercules, Rodriguez is also gearing up to make her highly-anticipated Feinstein's/54 Below solo show debut from September 10-14. As if that wasn't enough to keep her busy, it was recently announced that Rodriguez would be appearing in the New York premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Seared. Known for her turns in Broadway's Spring Awakening, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and more, Rodriguez's live interview is not one to miss!

