Last Chance to See Beautiful, Jordin Sparks in Waitress and More!

The summer heat is fading and fall weather is settling into the air, which means change is coming: Broadway is about to say farewell to some leading ladies and a longtime hit musical. Here is all the info you need on who, and what, you need to see on stage before they leave in October.

Kaley Ann Voorhees in The Phantom of the Opera (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

OCTOBER 12: Goodbye, Daaé

Kaley Ann Voorhees, who is the youngest woman to ever play Christine Daaé on a New York stage, will take her final bow in Broadway's longest-running musical on October 12. Starting out as a Christine alternate, Voorhees took over the role full-time in November 2019. Voorhees has been with The Phantom of the Opera since 2016 and even played the role of Christine in Broadway's Prince of Broadway. As previously announced, Meghan Picerno will be making her Broadway debut replacing Vorhees.

Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma in Beautiful (Photo: Joan Marcus)

OCTOBER 27: A Beautiful Farewell

After a successful six years and 2,418 performances, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will play to its final audience on October 27. The bio-musical, which earned original star Jessie Mueller a Tony Award, has been bringing audiences to their feet with the timeless tunes of Carole King since 2013 and earned seven Tony nominations. With a final cast headlined by Sarah Bockel in the title role, this show is a must-see before it leaves the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Jordin Sparks as Jenna in Waitress (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

OCTOBER 27: The Spark(s) is Gone

American Idol winner Jordin Sparks will take her final shift as Jenna in Waitress on October 27. This marked a return to Broadway for Sparks, who hasn't been seen on stage since her debut in In the Heights. Sparks took over the leading role from Alison Luff on September 16 and her replacement has yet to be announced. We're hope we don't have to wait another nine years to see Sparks back on Broadway.



ALSO:

OCTOBER 20: The New Englanders plays its final performance at off-Broadway's Manhattan Theater Club