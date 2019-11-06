Watch Tina Star Adrienne Warren's Roof-Raising Rendition of 'Proud Mary'

Tony-nominated stage superstar Adrienne Warren is back on Broadway telling the story of music icon Tina Turner in the new bio-show Tina—The Tina Turner Musical. Warren, who reprises her Olivier-nominated turn from the musical's world premiere in London, appeared on Good Morning America today to deliver an electrifying performance of Turner's hit song "Proud Mary." Watch Warren, recent Ovation nominee Daniel J. Watts and their co-stars sing out below and make plans now to experience this exciting new musical on Broadway.



