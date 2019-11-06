Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Tina Star Adrienne Warren's Roof-Raising Rendition of 'Proud Mary'

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 6, 2019
Adrienne Warren

Tony-nominated stage superstar Adrienne Warren is back on Broadway telling the story of music icon Tina Turner in the new bio-show Tina—The Tina Turner Musical. Warren, who reprises her Olivier-nominated turn from the musical's world premiere in London, appeared on Good Morning America today to deliver an electrifying performance of Turner's hit song "Proud Mary." Watch Warren, recent Ovation nominee Daniel J. Watts and their co-stars sing out below and make plans now to experience this exciting new musical on Broadway.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The thrilling hit musical, telling the story of Tina Turner, arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Meet Your Top 10 Semi-Finalists in The Search for Roxie and Vote for Your Favorite Three!
  2. Come From Away Star Jenn Colella Readies for Take Off from the Show that Made Her a 'Better Actor, Singer and Person'
  3. Bradley Cooper to Host 2019 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors; Sutton Foster, Raúl Esparza, Darren Criss Will Also Appear
  4. Watch Tina Star Adrienne Warren's Roof-Raising Rendition of 'Proud Mary'
  5. Tom Hiddleston, Maggie Smith Shortlisted for 2019 Evening Standard Awards; Downstate Leads with 4 Nods

Star Files

Adrienne Warren
Newsletters