Watch Broadway Couple Audra McDonald & Will Swenson's Heart-Warming Performance of 'Smile'

Got the stuck inside scaries? You're definitely not alone. Need something to calm you down and make you feel super cozy? Look no further than the heavenly vocals of Broadway power couple Audra McDonald and Will Swenson. The talented duo appeared on Broadway.com's webstream of The Rosie O'Donnell Show in support of The Actors Fund on March 22, and performed the song "Smile." The song, in an amusing coincidence, was also performed by Patti LuPone on the show, but we don't mind the double reminder to find some joy in these uncertain times. Watch their incredible performance below, and donate to The Actors Fund here!



