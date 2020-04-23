Former Mockingbird Co-Stars Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gideon Glick Reunite to Talk About #BroadwayFeedsBellevue & More

It's been almost six months since Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gideon Glick took their final bows in their acclaimed turns as Scout and Dill, respectively, in Aaron Sorkin's To Kil a Mockingbird. The play was a "life-changing" experience for both actors, with Keenan-Bolger taking home a Tony Award and Glick earning a Tony nomination. But the best thing the two got out of their time in the play was each other. The two friends checked in with Paul Wontorek on Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to talk about #BroadwayFeedsBellevue, their new fundraising initiative to feed hospital workers on the frontlines fighting COVID-19 and more.

"This really all started because of To Kill a Mockingbird," Keenan-Bolger said. "When you do a yearlong run of a show with the same people, their pain becomes your pain and their joy is yours and their relationships are your relationships. Perry, who was Gideon's fiancé at the time, is a doctor and became part of our jim-jam between shows. When all of this started happening and getting serious, I could not stop thinking about Gideon and Perry. I texted Gideon to see if we could start a meal train for Perry and those on his floor at the hospital and it went from there."

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gideon Glick (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Glick's now-husband Perry Dubin works at Sloan Kettering, a cancer-specific hospital, and felt as if there were other hospitals with more need than his, which is what led the duo to Bellevue Hospital in Kips Bay. "We reached out to our friend Gabriela Magda at Bellevue, who is a night-shift worker from 7PM to 7AM, and she said what they really would appreciate is food," Glick said. #BroadwayFeedsBellevue was quickly born. After finding restaurants to partner with, they started spreading the news. "We started out with a goal of $10,000," Keenan-Bolger said. "Over the first weekend we raised $50,000 and are now upwards of $140,000. Gideon and I were talking about how when you're part of a community, it's easier to take care of another community. I was so moved and amazed by how quickly people and shows rallied behind us but also not surprised. This totally falls in line with everything that I've known about our community."

When the two are not organizing ways to send 116 meals a day to essential workers, they're still finding ways to fuel their creativity. For Keenan-Bolger, that meant recently starring in the Broadway.com livestream reading of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart. "I went into it not really feeling like an actor," she said. "Then I really got into it and got the juice and went, 'Thank God I got to do this.'" As for Glick, he's been keeping in touch with his Little Shop of Horrors family. "I have a film club where [director] Michael Mayer, Jonathan Groff and myself meet on Zoom," he said. "We have this collection of wonderful films that we watch every week, and it's been really nice."

Although Keenan-Bolger and Glick can't really remember when they first met (they think it was around 2014 when Keenan-Bolger appeared in The Glass Menagerie), they are dreaming of what project they can take on next. Perhaps Sweeney Todd? "I'm definitely not Sweeney," Glick said with a laugh. "We could switch off playing Tobias and Mrs. Lovett!" Now that is a production we very much would like to see.

To learn more about #BroadwayFeedsBellevue and to donate, click here.

Watch the full episode below to see Keenan-Bolger and Glick reminisce about Mockingbird and more!