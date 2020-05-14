Odds & Ends: New Season of Pose Gets Netflix Release Date, Watch Daveed Diggs in Snowpiercer & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Pose Season 2 to Arrive on Netflix on June 11

The category is... good news! Netflix has announced that season two of Pose, starring Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, will be available to view (read: binge) on Netflix on June 11, which is exactly one year after the second season premiered on FX. Set in the 1980s, Pose explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene.

Gear Up for Snowpiercer's Premiere with Fast-Paced Trailer

Here's another bingeworthy show poised for a Netflix release. On May 17, the first episode of the previously announced sci-fi series Snowpiercer will premiere on TNT. On May 25, the first two episodes will be available on Netflix, with one more episode released every week starting from June 1. Featuring Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Tony winner Lena Hall and screen star Jennifer Connelly, the post-apocalyptic series is based on the 2013 film of the same name. As previously reported, Snowpiercer has earned a season two renewal ahead of its series premiere. Get a glimpse of the thrilling teaser trailer below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber Offers Commentary on Broadcast of Cats

Andrew Lloyd Webber is providing commentary on the stage production of Cats, not the notorious 2019 film adaptation. (Here's how to stream the latter.) The commentary will air on The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel on May 15 at 2PM ET; viewers are encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund. The performance of Cats, which was filmed at London's Adelphi Theatre in 1998, starred Elaine Paige as Grizabella and John Mills as Gus, the theater cat. Fans can submit questions to the legendary composer via Twitter using #ALWCats. The streams—one with commentary, one without—will be available for free on YouTube for 48 hours.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Slated for One Day At A Time Special

One Day At A Time will air an animated special on June 16 at 9:30PM ET. Produced remotely, “The Politics Episode” will feature Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan as the conservative uncle and aunt who come to visit. The Netflix show, a reimagining of the classic sitcom (for which Estefan composed the theme song), also stars Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz. One Day At A Time had its mid-season finale on April 14. Filming of the show's fourth season was paused in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles Busch & Julie Halston to Announce Off-Broadway Alliance Award Winners

Tony nominee Charles Busch and Julie Halston will announce the winners of the 10th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards on May 19 at 11:30AM ET. Fun fact: Busch and Halston were the first recipients of the Legend of Off-Broadway Awards from the Off-Broadway Alliance in 2010. The winners will be announced on Facebook and YouTube. For the complete list of this year's nominees, click here.

P.S. Watch three-time Tony winner Glenn Close lend her voice to Food For Heroes below. Donate here!