Odds & Ends: Jeremy Pope, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Burnap & More Make Forbes' 30 Under 30

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Broadway Stars on Forbes' 30 Under 30 List

Forbes magazine just released its annual list of 30 stars under the age of 30 who are making a splash, and several Broadway favorites have earned a spot. The Inheritance Tony nominee Andrew Burnap, Billy Elliot Tony winner David Alvarez, who will appear in the upcoming West Side Story movie, Tony nominee and upcoming The Prom and West Side Story movie star Ariana DeBose, two-time Tony nominee Jeremy Pope, Kaitlyn Dever of the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen film and Mean Girls' Sabrina Carpenter are among the honorees. Check out the full list here.

New Musical in the Works About First All-Female Sailing Team

New Works Provincetown has commissioned a new original musical about the first-ever all-female sailing team, according to Variety. Maiden Voyage follows the true story of the 1989-1990 Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race. It features a book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein (Little Women) with Carmel Dean (Renascence) as the composer. Watch this space for more information!

Amanda Kloots Joins The Talk as New Co-Host

Broadway's Amanda Kloots, wife of the late Nick Cordero, has been announced as a full-time co-host on CBS' The Talk along with author and journalist Elaine Welteroth. The two will begin on the show on January 4, 2021, replacing Marie Osmond and Eve. They will join current panelists Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.