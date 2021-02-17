Sponsored
Can You Feel the Love? Broadway Couple Adam Hyndman & Bradley Gibson Tie the Knot

by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 17, 2021
Adam Hyndman & Bradley Gibson
(Photo c/o Disney Theatrical Productions)

Best wishes are in order for Broadway couple Adam Hyndman and Bradley Gibson. They were married in Las Vegas on February 1 and announced the news on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BRAD GIBSON (@bradgibson13)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adam Hyndman (@adam_hyndman)

The couple became engaged in 2019. Gibson was most recently seen on Broadway as Simba in The Lion King while Hyndman served as a producer on the Tony-nominated play The Inheritance. In addition to The Lion King, Gibson has been seen on Broadway in A Bronx Tale and Rocky. He appeared on tour in Chicago and off-Broadway in The School for Scandal and Love's Labour's Lost. Hyndman is also a member of the Disney on Broadway family. He has been seen as Prince Abdullah in Aladdin and has also appeared on Broadway in Hadestown and Once On This Island.

