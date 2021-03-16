The Office! A Musical Parody to Resume Performances Off-Broadway in April

Another off-Broadway house will be occupied this April. The Office! A Musical Parody will be one of the first New York City shows to reopen after COVID-19 forced its closure in March 2020. The show will resume in-person performances at 33 percent capacity beginning on April 9, continuing its open-ended run in the Jerry Orbach Theater at the Theater Center. Casting for The Office! A Musical Parody will be announced later.

Written by Tobly and Bob McSmith and inspired by the hit series, The Office! A Musical Parody highlights a typical day at Scranton's third-largest paper company, Dunder Mifflin. For no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees in an immersive parody experience in which audiences "work" with all their favorite officemates. The Office! A Musical Parody features an original score by Assaf Gleizner, including songs titled "Scranton: The Electric City," "Why Is There a Camera Crew?," "Welcome to Diversity Day," "That’s What She Said!" and "Did I Stutter?"

There will be numerous safety measures in place for the show's reopening. All those who work at the venue, including actors, stage managers, dressers, technicians, treasurers, house managers and ushers, will all be fully vaccinated. Masks must be worn and social distancing protocols must be followed by all those entering the Theater Center, which will feature newly installed Atmosair Matterhorn 1002 “Air Scrubbers,” innovative bi-polar ionization systems that will catch and kill contaminants in the air throughout the entire complex. It is the same system used by NASA and many hospitals across the country. All audience members will be seated in “pods.”

The initial performance schedule will include Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2PM and 8PM and Sundays at 3PM.