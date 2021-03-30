Odds & Ends: Jordan Fisher to Guest on The Flash & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Dear Evan Hansen's Jordan Fisher Joins the Arrowverse

Jordan Fisher, who was playing the title role in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen at the time of the Broadway shutdown, is set to guest star on The CW’s The Flash as Bart Allen a.k.a. Impulse, the fastest teenager on the planet. His first appearance as the speedy character is scheduled to coincide with the series' special 150th episode, which is set to air this season. In the meantime, watch Fisher in the Netflix films Work It and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Who Wrote It: Taylor Swift or William Shakespeare?

Can you tell your William Shakespeare lines from your Taylor Swift lyrics? It's much harder than you might think! The cast of the National Theatre's Romeo & Juliet, including stars Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley as well as Fisayo Akinade, Tamsin Greig, David Judge, Lucian Msamati, Alex Mugnaioni and Shubham Saraf, rose to the task in the hilarious video below. Check it out and watch the National Theatre's Romeo & Juliet, premiering on April 4 on Sky Arts in the U.K. and on April 23 on PBS in the U.S.

Montego Glover & Quentin Earl Darrington to Lead Beyond the Veil at Radial Park

Broadway's Montego Glover and Quentin Earl Darrington will star in the upcoming live outdoor performance and broadcast of Beyond the Veil, an original ghost thriller by Steve Wargo, at the drive-in at Radial Park at Halletts Point Play. Glover will play Rebecca, a medium determined to bring justice to the dead, and Darrington will take on the role of the Narrator, a small-town doctor wracked with grief and beset by spectral visitations. The cast will also include Alyssa Fox, Siho Ellsmore, Mary Jo McConnell and John Stimac. Performances will take place on April 30 and May 1. As previously announced, Rob McClure, the star of Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire, and his wife, fellow performer Maggie Lakis, are set to headline the upcoming live outdoor performance and broadcast of Treasure Island on May 14 and May 15. The venue has previously featured The Phantom of the Opera alums Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis in a live concert and Hadestown Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez alongside the film Selena.

Christopher Jackson (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Hamilton Tony Nominee Christopher Jackson to Star in After Midnight

As previously reported, Virginia's Signature Theatre will present After Midnight: Celebrating the Duke Ellington Years, directed and choreographed by Jared Grimes with music direction by Mark G. Meadows. Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, last seen on Broadway in Freestyle Love Supreme, and Nova Y. Payton will star in the show. This extravaganza of song and dance is set to the swinging sounds of Duke Ellington, Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields, Harold Arlen and more, framed by the poems of Langston Hughes. After Midnight will be available to stream from mid-June through early August. The full cast includes Sophia Adoum, Phillip Attmore, Jessica Bennett, DeWitt Fleming Jr., Jennie Harney-Fleming, Andre Hinds, Jodeci Milhouse, Solomon Parker III, Shayla S. Simmons and Kanysha Williams.

P.S. Tonight's the night! Get another sneak peek at Broadway Backwards! This one's got Jenn Colella and Jay Armstrong Johnson singing the Dear Evan Hansen anthem "You Will Be Found."