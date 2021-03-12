Odds & Ends: George C. Wolfe Tapped to Adapt & Direct Toni Morrison's Song of Solomon

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

George C. Wolfe in Talks to Adapt Toni Morrison Novel

With awards season abuzz about Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Tony-winning director George C. Wolfe is in talks for another exciting small screen project. The Ma Rainey's Black Bottom director is looking to adapt and helm Toni Morrison's Song of Solomon. Written in 1977, the acclaimed novel tells the story of Macon "Milkman" Dead III, a Black man living in Michigan, and follows Milkman to the place of his family’s origins. Wolfe would executive produce the project, which comes from Fremantle and Playground Entertainment.

New Trailer for HBO's Tina Doc Released

We spy a Tony-nominated writer in the latest trailer for HBO Max's Tina documentary! Tina musical scribe Katori Hall is one of many featured in interviews in the film. As previously reported, the feature about music icon Tina Turner is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on March 27. It features Turner and includes never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos and more. Check out the new trailer below.

Dove Cameron & Yana Perrault Cast in Powerpuff Girls Pilot

Sugar, spice, everything nice—and this casting! According to Variety, The CW's live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot has founds its three heroines, and two hail from the theater world. In addition to Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as perfectionist Blossom, Dove Cameron, who appeared in NBC's Kenny Leon-helmed Hairspray Live!, off-Broadway's Clueless musical and London's The Light in the Piazza, will play super sweet sister Bubbles. The role of badass Buttercup has gone to Yana Perrault, who made her Broadway debut in 2019 as part of the ensemble of Jagged Little Pill. The Powerpuff Girls pilot comes from from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, with Cody executive producing via Vita Vera Films. Cody is Tony-nominated for writing the book for Jagged Little Pill.

Mrs. Doubtfire Rereleases "As Long As There Is Love'"Video

March 12 marks one year since Broadway theaters shut down due to COVID-19. Mrs. Doubtfire, the musical adaptation of the 1993 comedy film, starring Robin Williams, had only played three preview performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre last year prior to being put on pause. Last April, the cast offered up a heartwarming video featuring Tony-nominated actor Rob McClure and his co-stars singing the musical's final number, "As Long As There Is Love," penned by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. The production has rereleased the tribute to mark the anniversary of the shutdown and to honor the memory of cast member Doreen Montalvo, who died on October 17, 2020. Enjoy the video once more below.

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & More Set for Starry The First Lady

Here's another reason theater fans should be excited for Showtime's upcoming First Lady anthology series. Deadline reports that Broadway favorite and former vlogger Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer has been cast as trailblazing choreographer Martha Graham in the show, which was created by Aaron Cooley and is set in the East Wing of the White House, where many of history’s biggest decisions have been influenced by America’s first ladies. West Side Story's Ben Cook and Broadway alum Patrice Johnson Chevannes are also set for the series. As previously reported, two-time Tony winner, Oscar winner and Emmy winner Viola Davis will portray Michelle Obama. The first season will also shed a light on the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford, played by three-time Olivier Award nominee Gillian Anderson and three-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, respectively. A production timeline will be announced later.

Get a Glimpse at the National Theatre's Romeo & Juliet

A mesmerizing trailer for The National Theatre's Romeo & Juliet is now available. As previously reported, the feature film, starring Josh O’Connor as Romeo and Jessie Buckley as Juliet, will premiere on April 4 on Sky Arts in the U.K. and on April 23 on PBS in the U.S. Get a first look with the trailer below.

Apple's Animated Central Park Renewed for Season Three

The hit animated musical comedy Central Park has announced a third season ahead of its upcoming season two premiere. Loren Bouchard, who writes and executive produces the show alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith, took to Twitter to share the news, saying this means "29 more episodes and something like 115 new songs." The first season, which premiered last May, includes voice work from many Broadway stars, including Gad, Leslie Odom Jr. Daveed Diggs, Tituss Burgess, Audra McDonald and more. As previously announced, Broadway alum Emmy Raver-Lampman will also voice Molly Tillerman in season two, which is set to have its first three episodes drop on Apple TV+ on June 25.

P.S. August Wilson's The Piano Lesson is heading to Broadway and is the official next project from the late writer set for a Netflix movie premiere.