Odds & Ends: Go Behind the Scenes of Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jimmy Fallon's Broadway Tribute

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Go Behind the Scenes with Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jimmy Fallon

Can't stop watching last week's star-packed salute to Broadway's return on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? The medley was a tribute led by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon, paying homage to shows like The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, Wicked, Hamilton and more. A slew of stage and screen stars also participated in the performance, including Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, Olga Merediz, Phylicia Rashad and Jimmy Smits. How did they pull it all off? Find out in the video below!

Hunter Foster, Sarah Stiles & More Set for Solo Flights

Theatre Aspen will present its second annual one-person show festival, Solo Flights, as the third act of this year’s summer season at the Hurst Theatre in Colorado. The developmental festival features one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their development. On July 23 and 24, Tony nominee Hunter Foster will direct Fred Grandy in a special Solo Flights production of Samuel Gallu's Give ‘Em Hell, Harry! Foster will also direct two-time Tony nominee and former vlogger Sarah Stiles in Esmeranda’s Gift (or the how to make a crossword and solve your life) by Donna Hoke. This year's productions also include Taylor Trensch in Stuart Slade's Making Good, three-time Tony nominee Dick Scanlan directing Noah Racey in The Noah Racey Project, David Ivers in Richard Greenberg's A Shot Rang Out and more. Check out the full lineup here.

Tina Landau Enlists Broadway Pals for Little Island Pride Event

Tony-nominated director Tina Landau, who, as previously announced, is one of the first artists in residence for New York City's newest public park, Little Island, is hosting an exciting Pride event there on June 26 at 8PM ET. The free ticketed event is called Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful) and is a variety show, concert and celebration. With musical direction and arrangement by Kimberly Grigsby, the performance will feature guest appearances by Jason Danieley, Jared Grimes, Jon Michael Hill, Stephanie Hsu, Amber Iman, Bill Irwin, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Jo Lampert, Jodie Landau, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jessica Molaskey, Shakina Nayfack, Maddie and John Pizzarelli, Stacy Sargeant, Allan K. Washington, Libby Winters, Tony Yazbeck and more. Becasue of the Pride marches, Little Island will be open from 6AM ET to noon only on June 27. Head here for more info on Little Island's Pride programming, and be sure to watch fellow Little Island Artist in Residence Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices in Broadway Our Way: On An Island in the River on June 30.

Watch Jessie Mueller & More Perform a Cut Waitress Song

The American Repertory Theater has released footage of “Down at the Diner” from the December 2014 workshop of Waitress. This original opening number was subsequently cut and replaced with “Opening Up.” The clip features Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle and Barrett Wilbert Weed. Before opening on Broadway in 2016, the Sara Bareilles-scored musical premiered at A.R.T. in 2015. Take a peek at the clip below!

Eyes on New York to Premiere on July 1

Eyes on New York, a new experiential entertainment in The Ride’s global tradition of family fun, is set to play in New York from July 1 through September 6. Directed by Richard Humphrey, Eyes on New York is choreographed by the project’s Artistic Directors Ashlee Rose Montague and Richard Hankes in a new, 150-seat performance space designed, built and overseen by Humphrey at Staten Island’s Empire Outlets, where it will play four times per day. The show includes original music by The Ride's Greg Mozian, whimsical variety and circus-based performances. The cast of performers includes Jarrod Bates, Snö Bunta, Abby DeReamer, Kyla Ernst-Alper, Randy Kato, Pedro Morillo, Jr. and Garth Otis. Learn more here.