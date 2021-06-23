 Skip to main content
Check Out the New Drama Book Shop with the Hamilton Team & More on Broadway Profiles

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 23, 2021
Tommy Kail on "Broadway Profiles"

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on June 27 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
