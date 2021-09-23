Lea Salonga, Andrew Garfield & More Join Star-Studded Lineup for the 74th Annual Tony Awards

The 74th Annual Tony Awards just got even bigger. A slew of stars have been announced to appear on The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! As previously reported, the bulk of the Tony Award presentation will happen at 7PM ET/4PM PT on a two-hour streaming presentation on the CBS app and Paramount+, which will be hosted by Audra McDonald. Leslie Odom Jr. will then take over hosting duties for The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! on CBS at 9PM ET/6PM PT. Head here for all of the info you need about Broadway's biggest night.

Lea Salonga, Andrew Garfield, Anika Noni Rose, Darren Criss, Beanie Feldstein, Stephanie J. Block, Tituss Burgess, Robbie Fairchild, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jordan Fisher, Santino Fontana, Josh Groban, Jennifer Holliday, Nikki M. James, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Ron Cephas Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Norm Lewis, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jennifer Nettles, Lynn Nottage, Adam Pascal, Bernadette Peters, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rapp, Ali Stroker and Andrew Lloyd Webber are among the stars set to appear.

In addition to the CBS coverage of the Tony Awards, which will feature filmed performances by the casts of Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, there will also be performances from John Legend and the cast of Ain’t Too Proud, David Byrne's American Utopia, Hairspray's original cast members Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison, Kerry Butler, Chester Gregory and Darlene Love as well as a special closing performance from Freestyle Love Supreme, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Wayne Brady, Anthony Veneziale and more.

Previously announced artists appearing on the show include Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles and more.