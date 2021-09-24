Watch Heidi Blickenstaff & More Perform Jagged Little Pill Mash-Up

You live, you learn! In honor of the Tony-nominated Jagged Little Pill's upcoming Broadway return on October 21, the cast appeared on Good Morning America to sing out a mash-up of "Thank U" and "You Learn." Recently announced new cast member Heidi Blickenstaff as Mary Jane Healy and ensemble member DeAnne Stewart performing as Frankie Healy. They were joined by Tony nominees Derek Klena and Sean Allan Krill, along with the company's ensemble. Watch the video below while you wait to be able to see the musical again on stage.