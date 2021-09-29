 Skip to main content
Celebrate the Return of Broadway with Tina Tony Winner Adrienne Warren, Six Star Brittney Mack & More

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 29, 2021
Adrienne Warren on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, formerly known as Broadway Profiles, airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on October 3 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
