Watch Grammy Winner Tori Kelly Lend Her Heavenly Vocals to Dear Evan Hansen's 'Waving Through a Window'

September 24 marked not only the release of the Dear Evan Hansen movie, but also its soundtrack, which includes many of the Tony-winning musical's songs reimagined by chart-topping artists like SZA, Sam Smith, Summer Walker, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Finneas and Tori Kelly. Two-time Grammy winner Kelly released a music video for her take on the fan-favorite "Waving Through a Window." Yes, it's shot in a gorgeous apple orchard at sunset! Enjoy Kelly's soulful take on the now-iconic Benj Pasek and Justin Paul song below, and go see Dear Evan Hansen live at the Music Box Theatre when it resumes performances starting on December 11.