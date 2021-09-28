 Skip to main content
Watch Grammy Winner Tori Kelly Lend Her Heavenly Vocals to Dear Evan Hansen's 'Waving Through a Window'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 28, 2021
Tori Kelly

September 24 marked not only the release of the Dear Evan Hansen movie, but also its soundtrack, which includes many of the Tony-winning musical's songs reimagined by chart-topping artists like SZA, Sam Smith, Summer Walker, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Finneas and Tori Kelly. Two-time Grammy winner Kelly released a music video for her take on the fan-favorite "Waving Through a Window." Yes, it's shot in a gorgeous apple orchard at sunset! Enjoy Kelly's soulful take on the now-iconic Benj Pasek and Justin Paul song below, and go see Dear Evan Hansen live at the Music Box Theatre when it resumes performances starting on December 11.

