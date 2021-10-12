 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Step Inside Is This A Room's Opening Night on Broadway

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 12, 2021
Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, Pete Simpson and Emily Davis
(Photo: Marcus Middleton)

Broadway audiences can now experience the thrilling true story of Reality Winner in Tina Satter's Is This A Room, which officially opened at the Lyceum Theatre on October 11. Starring Emily Davis, reprising her award-winning performance as Reality Winner, the play itells the story of the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The production's text is taken verbatim from the FBI transcript of the interrogation between Reality and the agents who question her. The piece first premiered at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in December 2019. Joining Davis on stage is Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick. As previously announced, Is This A Room is playing in repertory with Lucas Hnath's Dana H. Celebrate the play's opening night with these photos.

Creator and director Tina Satter receives flowers at curtain call.
(Photo: Marcus Middleton)
Brittany Winner, Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, Tina Satter, Pete Simpson and Emily Davis thank the audience.
(Photo: Marcus Middleton)
View Comments

Related Shows

Is This A Room

from $39.00

Star Files

Becca Blackwell

Will Cobbs

Emily C. Davis

Pete Simpson
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. The Greatest Star! Here's a First Look at Funny Girl's Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice
  3. Schele Williams to Direct the Hidden Figures Stage Musical
Back to Top