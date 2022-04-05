 Skip to main content
Broadway Grosses: New Spring Offerings Plaza Suite, Funny Girl & More Have Box Offices in Full Bloom

The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 5, 2022
Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick in "Plaza Suite"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Spring has officially sprung, and it appears Broadway audiences are getting out and about. New offerings are drawing crowds, with The Music Man once again breaking $3 million at the box office and taking the top slot. Blockbusters Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child placed just ahead of Plaza Suite ($1,383,563), which saw a starry red carpet opening last week for real-life couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Broadway return. Both the Daniel Craig-led Macbeth and Funny Girl, starring Beanie Feldstein, made the top five in terms of audience capacity.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 3.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,335,201)
2. Hamilton ($2,285,159)
3. Wicked ($1,739,736)
4. The Lion King ($1,642,666)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,394,380)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Paradise Square ($296,350)
4. How I Learned to Drive ($221,439)*
3. The Minutes ($140,970)**
2. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($101,052)***
1. The Skin of Our Teeth ($59,908)***

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Funny Girl (100.15%) 
2. Hamilton (100.03%)
3. Hadestown (99.86%) 
4. Macbeth (99.56%) 
5. The Music Man (99.45%) 

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Phantom of the Opera (62.52%) 
4. Chicago (62.33%) 
3. The Little Prince (55.47%) 
2. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical  (51.91%) 
1. The Skin of Our Teeth (45.87%)*** 

*Number based on six preview performances
**Number based on two preview performances
***Number based on three preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

