Broadway Grosses: New Spring Offerings Plaza Suite, Funny Girl & More Have Box Offices in Full Bloom

Spring has officially sprung, and it appears Broadway audiences are getting out and about. New offerings are drawing crowds, with The Music Man once again breaking $3 million at the box office and taking the top slot. Blockbusters Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child placed just ahead of Plaza Suite ($1,383,563), which saw a starry red carpet opening last week for real-life couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Broadway return. Both the Daniel Craig-led Macbeth and Funny Girl, starring Beanie Feldstein, made the top five in terms of audience capacity.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 3.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,335,201)

2. Hamilton ($2,285,159)

3. Wicked ($1,739,736)

4. The Lion King ($1,642,666)

5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,394,380)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Paradise Square ($296,350)

4. How I Learned to Drive ($221,439)*

3. The Minutes ($140,970)**

2. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($101,052)***

1. The Skin of Our Teeth ($59,908)***



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Funny Girl (100.15%)

2. Hamilton (100.03%)

3. Hadestown (99.86%)

4. Macbeth (99.56%)

5. The Music Man (99.45%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. The Phantom of the Opera (62.52%)

4. Chicago (62.33%)

3. The Little Prince (55.47%)

2. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (51.91%)

1. The Skin of Our Teeth (45.87%)***

*Number based on six preview performances

**Number based on two preview performances

***Number based on three preview performances

Source: The Broadway League