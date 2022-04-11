 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Exclusive! Watch Brandon Uranowitz, Will Swenson, Steven Pasquale & Judy Kuhn Sing 'Gun Song' from Assassins

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 11, 2022
Brandon Uranowitz and Will Swenson
(Photo: Broadway Records)

Classic Stage Company's revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 1990 musical Assassins just released its cast recording and we're giving you an exclusive look into the recording session. In the video below, watch as Brandon Uranowitz (Leon Czolgosz), Will Swenson (Charles Guiteau), Steven Pasquale (John Wilkes Booth) and Judy Kuhn (Sara Jane Moore) sing "Gun Song" from the musical. The new recording also features Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr, Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor, Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck, Bianca Horn as Emma Goldman,Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer and Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara. The production was recently nominated for four Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Revival. The cast is set to reunite for a one-night-only concert performance on May 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre as a benefit for CSC. 

View Comments

Star Files

Steven Pasquale

Will Swenson

Brandon Uranowitz

Articles Trending Now

  1. Cabaret, Life of Pi, Back to The Future Win 2022 Olivier Awards
  2. Exclusive! Watch Brandon Uranowitz, Will Swenson, Steven Pasquale & Judy Kuhn Sing from Assassins
  3. Skylar Astin to Star as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway
Back to Top