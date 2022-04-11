Exclusive! Watch Brandon Uranowitz, Will Swenson, Steven Pasquale & Judy Kuhn Sing 'Gun Song' from Assassins

Classic Stage Company's revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 1990 musical Assassins just released its cast recording and we're giving you an exclusive look into the recording session. In the video below, watch as Brandon Uranowitz (Leon Czolgosz), Will Swenson (Charles Guiteau), Steven Pasquale (John Wilkes Booth) and Judy Kuhn (Sara Jane Moore) sing "Gun Song" from the musical. The new recording also features Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr, Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor, Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck, Bianca Horn as Emma Goldman,Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer and Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara. The production was recently nominated for four Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Revival. The cast is set to reunite for a one-night-only concert performance on May 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre as a benefit for CSC.