Odds & Ends: My Neighbour Totoro to Have Stage Adaptation at the Royal Shakespeare Company

My Neighbour Totoro to Get Stage Treatment at Royal Shakespeare Company

The Royal Shakespeare Company will premiere a stage adaptation of the beloved Japanese animated feature film My Neighbour Totoro this fall, according to The Guardian. The world premiere, directed by Phelim McDermott and featuring puppets created by Basil Twist, will have a limited run of 15 weeks at the Barbican from October through January. “Adapting this deeply loved magical story for the stage is the next chapter in our longstanding commitment to making spectacular and accessible productions that see the world through the eyes of children," said Erica Whyman, RSC’s Artistic Director, in a statement. My Neighbour Totoro, one of Studio Ghibli's biggest films, tells the story of two young sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who move to the countryside with their father to be close to their mother who is in hospital. While adjusting to their new surroundings, they discover a fantasy world of woodland creatures and spirits. Joe Hisaishi, the film's original composer, will create music for the stage show. An RSC spokesperson says that this will be the first opening “of this scale” since its Les Misérables production in 1985. More information is to come.

Starry Cast Set for The Cher Show's Regional Premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse

It's time to turn back time at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse. Directed by Gerry McIntyre, The Cher Show will feature Sara Gettelfinger as Star, Charissa Hogeland as Lady, Madeline Hudelson as Babe, Dino Nicandros as Sonny Bono, David Engel as Bob Mackie/Frank/Robert Altman, Matthew Hydzik reprising his role from Broadway as Gregg Allman/John Southall, Angie Schworer as Georgia Holt/Lucille Ball and Zachary Zaromatidis as Rob Camilletti. Rounding out the ensemble are Sara Andreas, Lauren Celentano, Anthony Dasilva, Veronica Fianoni, Anna Hiran, Alyssa Ishihara, Nathan Keen, Ian Liberto, Ernesto Olivas, Merrill Peiffer, Dash Perry, Leah Read, BB Stone, Louis A Williams Jr. and John Zamborsky. Written by Tony nominee Rick Elice, the Ogunquit Playhouse production of The Cher Show will have choreography by Jane Lanier, music direction by Kristin Stowell, set design by Emmy Award winner Andy Walmsley, projection design by John Narun, sound design by Kevin Heard and the Tony Award-winning costumes originally designed by Bob Mackie. The production will open the theater's 90th season, running from May 12 through June 25.

Steven Pasquale

Steven Pasquale Set for The Missing TV Series

Broadway's Steven Pasquale has landed a recurring role in David E. Kelley’s The Missing, a new eight-episode series based on Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani’s international bestselling novel The Missing File, according to Deadline. Written by Kelley, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, and directed by Barry Levinson, The Missing tells the story of Detective Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. He is joined by Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson, Michael Mosley, Stephanie Szostak and Tony Curran. Pasquale was most recently seen on stage in off-Broadway's Assassins. His Broadway credits include American Son, Junk, The Bridges of Madison County and Reasons To Be Pretty.

More Cast Announced for The Color Purple Film

New cast members have been set for the new The Color Purple film. Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess and Aba Arthur are the latest newcomers added to the Blitz Bazawule film. The trio join a cast that includes Fantasia Barrino as a Celie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, Tony nominee Colman Domingo as Mister, Halle Bailey as Nettie, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie as well as Jon Batiste, Ciara, David Alan Grier and more. The Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg produced film features a screenplay by Marcus Gardley and is aiming for release on December 20, 2023.