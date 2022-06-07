Broadway Grosses: Take Me Out Brings in Audiences During Final Weeks

Jesse Williams & the cast of "Take Me Out" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Play ball! Take Me Out, Richard Greenberg's play about baseball and unspoken prejudices is Tony-nominated for Best Play Revival and for stars Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Michael Oberholtzer's performances, and audiences have been flocking to the Helen Hayes Theater ahead of the production's closing on June 11. The show followed just behind The Music Man at 98.67 percent capacity.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 5.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,274,286)

2. Hamilton ($2,191,718)

3. The Lion King ($1,864,584)

4. Wicked ($1,691,594)

5. Plaza Suite ($1,576,900)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($300,666)

4. The Minutes ($272,498)

3. Hangmen ($257,199)

2. Paradise Square ($229,337)

1. How I Learned to Drive ($160,548)*



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Music Man (99.93%)

2. Take Me Out (98.67%)

3. Plaza Suite (98.55%)

4. Hadestown (97.30%)

5. The Lion King (96.18%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. The Minutes (58.43%)

4. Girl From the North Country (55.51%)

3. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (53.66%)

2. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (48.10%)

1. Hangmen (43.58%)

*Number based on seven performances

